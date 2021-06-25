Donegal LGFA Launch their Super County 200 Club Fundraiser

Donegal LGFA Launch their Super County 200 Club Fundraiser

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

The Donegal LGFA Super County 200 Draw has been launched. It's €20 a fortnight, for five draws and each fortnight there will be a draw for a first prize of €1,000, a second of €500 and five €100 draws.

Anyone who plays all up-front will also be entered into a special draw.

So it's €20 a fortnight and allstake money must be in before the draw is made. If not, the member will be excluded from the draw and any number not entered on fortnightly deadline will be reallocated. The draw will take place every second Saturday from commencement, and the Paypal is paypal.me/Donegal LGFA

Tickets available from any member of the Donegal LGFA Executive -Executive Contact County Secretary: 086-6076007

