Hugh McFadden says 'fans will appreciate the quality' of Carndonagh's Conor O'Donnell

Donegal midfielder Hugh McFadden has praised the impact Conor O’Donnell has made on the county set-up.

O’Donnell from the Carndonagh club had to put his county career on ice having suffered an ACL injury back in 2019.

After a long slog he returned to fitness and made a telling substitute appearance against Armagh in the Allianz League Division 1 fixture at the Athletic Grounds last month, where he scored two excellent points - one off either foot - in a 1-16 to 1-16 draw.

“Conor is a very fine footballer,” McFadden said. “People from outside of the county might not be aware that he has just come back from an AFL injury too.

“He’s incredibly athletic, an exciting player and can shoot off both feet. The manner of the way he came on against Armagh and kicked the two scores was impressive. The fans will appreciate his quality.

“He’s very exciting in training and I’m sure if you went around a few of our backs who is the toughest player to mark at training, you might be surprised by how many would say Conor and that shows how impressive he is at the moment.”