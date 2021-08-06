Pauric McSheas's weekly column: "Changing years and changing styles"

The amount of time spent these days talking about football managers - will they go or will they stay, will they be sacked or will they stay in their position - takes on a life of its own after a team makes their exit from championship football.

When I was playing, communication between the trainer of the club team and the manager was minimal.

The trainer called out the team, often written on the back of a cigarette packet, and roared a few exhortations of support, then made some raucous remarks about the opposition, especially if they were old rivals or a neighbouring club, told the players to be wary of that particular referee, (”remember what the so and so did to us in last year’s final”), banged the table a few times, if there was a table, and finished his “motivational talk” by saying “out you go boys, and kick everything that moves above the ground.”

That comment about kicking everything was not made before a club game but before a county game in Croke Park, it was simply an outlandish suggestion.

That approach worked for the best part of 100 years in the GAA, but then young lads became better educated, some started playing other sports and quickly realised that there were better ways of preparing for matches. It was difficult for a trainer in those years; there was no intimate knowledge of the opposing team as there were no DVDs or sophisticated recording devices around then.

Thankfully the old banging on the table, the kicking out the dressing room door routine, before it is opened, and other violent facets of emotional upsurges are largely gone now, but I am not so sure.

It is a tradition in the GAA that dressing rooms are critical before big games and I have no doubt that almost every manager in the country is carrying on that tradition to some extent.

Getting the balance between calmness and passion is the problem, and it is something that a great many managers at all levels are incapable of achieving.

Modern game

In the modern game, communication ability, man management skills, thick-headed perseverance, a ruthless streak, respect rather than abuse of players, and an awareness of their personal problems, are just some of the requirements of being a manager and nearly all of those can be acquired without having a load of winning medals in your locker.

It is not necessary to have played hurling or football at the highest level to be a top class manager.

By a ruthless streak I mean having the bottle to make tactical changes when necessary and being prepared to call ashore a player of proven ability if he is having a poor game.

Far too often managers resist making the tough call because it may upset an established performer. Kevin Heffernan, Mick O’Dwyer and Jim Gavin - the three most decorated managers in Gaelic football - excelled in this regard and reputations meant nothing to them, while their hurling counterpart Brian Cody also possessed that quality.

It is a fact that many club and county managers are being well rewarded for their efforts and it means that some seek and take the position purely for the money.

Many in that category have been proven failures, but the lessons in many areas are still not being learned. I have watched some counties spend serious money on paying a manager and spending large amounts on team preparation only for the team to be in a worse state at the end of it than when it started.

I hope that this sort of illogical approach is finally dawning on some of these counties and they will learn from their mistakes. In the past to be talking about sports psychology to many players would instantly mean men with white coats being immediately called for.

A rare quality in many managers is their ability to challenge his players to change aspects of their game if required. Very often players are not addressed in this regard and are allowed to make the same mistakes throughout their career.

Some county players are naturally talented, and may be unwilling to change on the basis that they are good enough.

This is a fatal mistake in the modern game where styles of play change rapidly, as do rule changes, so a player who is stuck in his ways and refuses to cooperate with change can be a headache for a team manager.

The top managers will always approach players individually and explain to them what they need to change, outline the benefits to them, and encourage them to work on these changes.

This approach will make the individual a better player and will also improve the overall effectiveness of his team. Sports psychology is now a way of life for all inter-county teams, but “skill can be trusted, but effort can’t”.

I would always believe that skill was not the issue in Enniskillen when Donegal lost to Tyrone, but effort was. With more effort Donegal could well be preparing to meet Kerry in ten days’ time.

In talking about managers, it seems that Declan Bonner intends to continue in his role with Donegal, if not he would, I believe, have made his position to move on clear at this juncture.

It does not require a number of weeks to come to such a decision.

St Michael’s impress

I was at the Bundoran - St Michael’s game in Bundoran at the weekend, where the Dunfanaghy side won with a bit to spare. Michael Langan, when he entered the fray after half time, was excellent for the winners as was Martin McElhinney, who is playing as well as ever. Michaels played a lovely brand of football and when they get Colm Mc Fadden back in their ranks and possibly Christy Toye they have the ability to make quite an impression in this year’s championship.

Jimmy White refereed this game and his level of fitness coupled with his experience and common sense approach is the reason why he is still one of the top referees in the county and beyond.

