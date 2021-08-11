Red Hugh's unbeaten campaign leads to Donegal LGFA U1-6 Division 4 title

Red Hugh's following their win over Robert Emmets on Tuesday
Red Hugh's beat Robert Emmets to secure the league title on Tuesday night to win the Donegal LGFA U-16 Division 4 crown.
Red Hugh's went unbeaten in their league campaign and on Monday, in a 4-10 to 0-7 win, their scorers were Amy Gallagher (2-0), Shiela Mc Elchar (1-4), Emma Neeson (0-2), Abbie McClintock (0-2), Monica Muldoon (0-1)
