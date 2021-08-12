Pauric McShea's weekly column: "HURLING IS THE RIVERDANCE OF SPORT

Some years ago when he was Wexford hurling manager, Liam Griffin, after a riveting game of hurling said that “hurling was the Riverdance of sport”.

After watching the two hurling semi-finals at the weekend Griffin was ahead of his time in his assessment of what must be the most skilful field game in the world.

Modern hurling is a product of evolution. Throughout its history, hurling has been shaped and reshaped by rule changes, by the sheer genius of generations of players, and by a flow of new ideas on training, team preparation, tactics and skill development.

In today’s game the emphasis has shifted from ball propulsion to ball retention. Winning and maintaining possession is now a standard priority. For many years the question as to whether the modern game was better or worse was the stuff of bar room debate and subjective analysis .

The decision to revamp the hurling championship to allow a back door system whereby teams beaten in the early rounds re-enter the competition was a hugely significant move.

It expanded the number of championship games which further elevated the status of hurling, and also resulted in a significant increase in the level of commercial activity.

This, in turn, facilitated the deployment of full-time coaches to assist clubs and schools to transform the way hurling was taught and learned.

Watching Limerick and Waterford on Saturday and Cork and Kilkenny on Sunday was a privilege. Both games had everything, skill in abundance, tenacity, an incredible will to win and a pride in the jersey that for amateur sportsmen is quite simply unique.

It was an old tradition in hurling and football to believe that today’s players were not fit to lace the boots of players of the past. This was not just down to a question of ability but also of manliness. It seemed that no generation was ever considered tougher than the one that went before. Last weekend’s carnival of hurling put paid to that theory.

Two men who did not get the credit that they deserved on Saturday and Sunday were the referees. John Keenan, from Wicklow, let both the Limerick and Waterford players get “stuck in” to a serious extent but also let the game flow ensuring top class entertainment, while on Sunday Fergal Hogan from Tipperary was the man in the middle and played a major role in ensuring that we were treated to another spectacle.

Ferriter

It is 65 years this year since Sean Ferriter captained the Donegal minor team to their first ever Ulster Minor Football Title. Sean went on to become one of Donegal’s best ever footballers, a top class midfielder who was an ever present on Ulster sides and he also played in the Cardinal Cushing games, an honour on a par with selection for today’s All-Stars.

Sean was an outstanding high fielder, powerful when carrying the ball, and immensely strong in every aspect of his play. He was seen as the guardian angel of the Donegal team, if there was a problem to be sorted in a match, he was the man to do it, regardless of what was required, while his ferocious competitiveness was central to everything Donegal stood for.

Eminently fair but tough, he took representing his county as a very special honour.

Sean’s love of Donegal has grown stronger with the passage of time, and last week he visited Donegal’s GAA centre in Convoy where he expressed much pride on seeing the outstanding development.

He was accompanied by his daughter Joanne Dawson, who played a major role in the success of the house draw as administrator, and his two grandsons, Cillian and Senan, both members of the Castleknock under ten team.

John Murphy

Donegal has always had a top class array of dedicated loyal supporters, but one man who has devoted his life to his pursuit of following Donegal through good times and bad celebrates a very special birthday today. John Murphy, from Ballyshannon, but living in Donegal Town for many years, is 90 today, and everyone in Donegal will join me in wishing John a very special day.

From Ballybofey to Boston, John was always on board, he never ever missed a game and his knowledge of Donegal footballers was simply forensic. It didn’t matter if it was a challenge match in Donegal Town or Mc Kenna Cup game in Belfast. John turned up and his passion for his county is well documented.

An excellent defender with his club Ballyshannon, John is blessed with an incredible memory and he can name teams from the fifties as if it were yesterday.

He put pen to paper to every Donegal manager and he was never slow to give advice as his knowledge of football was simply exceptional.