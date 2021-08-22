Search our Archive

22/08/2021

Bizarre goal part of fine Glenswilly win over Gaoth Dobhair

Michael Murphy was back in the Glenswilly team today

Michael Murphy was back in the Glenswilly team as they powered to a fine home win over Gaoth Dobhair - with a goal that didn’t sit well with the visitors.

Glenswilly 2-13
Gaoth Dobhair 0-11

Murphy’s team are already consigned to the relegation play-off, although this win will give them confidence of cementing their place in the top flight next season.

Ahead of the final quarter, Robbie O’Donnell, the match referee, blew twice to get both teams back at it. Glenswilly returned but Gaoth Dobhair didn’t and play continued and Shane McDevitt scored into an empty net to put the home team 1-11 to 0-9 up.

It was 0-3 to 0-3 at the first water break and Glenswilly, with Murphy scoring six in all, got to 0-8 to 0-6 ahead by half-time.

Odhran MacNiallais would score 0-4 for the Magheragallon team and they were two down midway through the second half. 

However, Kealan Dunlaevy’s late goal sealed the win for Glenswilly.

Glenswilly: Kealan McFadden; Mark McAteer, Ruairi Crawford, Sean Collum; Cormac Callaghan, Caolan Kelly, Jake Kelly; Lee Crerand, Michael Murphy (0-6, 5f); Shaun Wogan, Ryan Diver, Gary McFadden (0-4, 2f); Shane McDevitt (2-0), Caolan Dunleavy (0-2), Jack Gallagher (0-1).

Gaoth Dobhair: Daithi Roberts; Seaghan Ferry (0-1), Gary McFadden, James Ó Baoill; Niall Friel, Michael Lynch, Donal Mac Giolla Bhride; Peter McGee, Michael Carroll (0-1); Daire Ó Baoill, Eamon Collum (0-2, 2f), Cian Mulligan (0-1); Fiachra Coyle, Odhran MacNiallais (0-4 ,3f), Eamon McGee (0-1). Subs: Ethan Harkin (0-1) for P McGee (ht), Gavin McBride for Lynch (42), Christopher Sweeney for Roberts (45).

Referee: Robbie O'Donnell (Naomh Muire). 

