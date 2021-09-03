Fixtures for Donegal Senior Football Championship are released

The Donegal Senior Football Championship will have four games on the weekend starting Friday, September 10, with the action starting under the MacCumhaill Park floodlights when MacCumhaill's host St. Michael's with a 8.30 throw-in.
Then on Sunday, September 12, there will be three games.
Killybegs will host Glenswilly at 12.30, Ardara are at home to Bundoran at 3.00 while Gweedore entertain Milford at 5.30.
The games scheduled for Saturday, September 18, are Naomh Conaill against Glenfin and St. Eunan's against Kilcar.
Fixtures for Sunday, September 25: Termon v. St. Eunan's; St. Michael's v. Gaoth Dobhair; Bundoran v. Killybegs; Milford v. Ardara.
September 26: Glenswilly v. MacCumhaills; Aodh Ruadh, Ballyshannon v. Naomh Conaill, Kilcar v. Four Masters.
