Setanta produce another impressive display as they prove to be too strong for battling Carndonagh

Carndonagh 1-10

Setanta 1-29

Setanta may have been minus Declan Coulter, Danny Cullen, Justin McBride and Niall Cleary, but this did not deter them from cruising to victory in Carn.

Once again precocious teenager Oisin Marley (18) stood out for the winners hitting 0-14.

It was a tale of two halves with spirited Carn, spurred on by the Doherty clan, putting up quite a fight and the winners only led by a point on a score of 0-10 to 1-6 at the break.

That was a well contested opening half, but once again Setanta steamed clear in the second half.

Rampant Marley hit 0-10 from frees, two from 65’s and two from play in an eventual rout.

He was well supported by Bernard Lafferty who weighed in with 0-4 from play for the dominant winners.

Gerard Gilmore was also on target with 0-2 from play and a side- line.

Incidentally, Gilmore holds a record in Croke Park that will probably never be equalled as he landed three side-line cuts from just three efforts in the Nickey Rackard Cup final in 2018.

Not even the great Joe Canning of Galway could match that.

For Carn, Cathal Doherty was on target as was Luke White.

They battled very well in the opening half but had no real answers when Setanta put the pedal down after the break.

Conor McGettigan hit 1-1 and Kevin Campbell lined out at full-back in the absence of a few big guns.

This is the final round of fixtures, and the semi-finalists will be Setanta, St Eunan’s Burt and Buncrana.

But they will have to wait five weeks for the semi-finals until around October 9.

And the final won’t be played until three weeks later at the end of October!