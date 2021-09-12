Killybegs suffer double injury whammy in Donegal SFC loss to Glenswilly

Outgunned Killybegs suffered a double whammy as they lost county stars Eoghan Ban Gallagher and Hugh McFadden to injury.



Killybegs 1-7

Glenswilly 1-13



Gallagher was forced off in the first half and McFadden with about ten minutes to go with Glenswilly leading by 1-10 to 1-6 and the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

But Michael Murphy was in fine form for the winners, weighing in with four points and conducting the orchestra from midfield.

A lively Glenswilly sprung from the traps with real intent and had two points on the board after just three minutes. from target man Gary McFadden and Shane McDevitt.

That set the tone for a dominant first half with a fresh looking Michael Murphy dictating matters from midfield and McFadden a potent threat up front.

And then we had a bit of Murphy magic in the ninth minute when he brushed aside the challenge of Evan Broderick, jab lifted the ball and hit a sublime point from an almost impossible angle on the right hand touch-line.

Points followed from U-20 star Caolan Dunleavy, Lee Crerand and two on the spin from the excellent McFadden put the feisty visitors into a 0-7 to 0-1 lead by the 20th minute.

Hugh McFadden managed to get the home side off the mark in the 18th minute but Glen led by 0-9 to 0-2 at the break.

It got even worse for the home side in the 40th minute when Caoimhin Marley finished a fine move the Killybegs to put Glen in front by 1-9 to 0-2.

To their credit the home side rallied and hit an unanswered 1-4 to leave Glen leading by 1-9 to 1-6 by the 43rd minute.

But the Murphy and Cormac Callaghan inspired Glen tacked on the vital scores for a fine away victory.

Killybegs: Corey Byrne; Eoin McGing, Ciaran Conaghan, Owen Gallagher; John Ban Gallagher, Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Cillian Gildea; Hugh McFadden (0-1) Evan Broderick; Rory Colyer, Jack McSharry (0-2) Odhran McGuinness; (0-2) Ryan Cunningham (0-1) Paul Cunningham, Shaun Gorrell (0-1f). Subs: Niall Campbell for E Ban Gallagher (21), Conor Cunningham (1-0) for Paul Cunningham (39), Christy Mulligan for Colyer (44), Charlie Breslin for McFadden (51).

Glenswilly: Philip O’Donnell, Mark McAteer, Ruairi Crawford, Sean Collum; Cormac Callaghan, Shane McDaid, Jake Kelly; Michael Murphy (0-43f) Lee Crerand (0-1); Sean Wogan, Caoimhin Marley (1-2) Caolan Dunleavy (0-2); Shane McDevitt (0-1) Gary McFadden (0-3) Caolan Kelly. Subs; Ryan Diver for Shane McDaid (46).

Referee: Connie Doherty (Naomh Conaill)