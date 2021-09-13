Murphy pays tribute to Glenswilly's young guns

A fit and reasonably healthy Michael Murphy is always a welcome sight on Donegal GAA fields.

And he certainly showed a few moments of real magic as he and the more experienced Glen men like Cormac Callaghan, Ruairi Crawford, Gary McFadden and Caolan Kelly along with the promising Caolan Dunleavy, pushed the visitors to a deserved victory in Killybegs.

Of course, the inevitable question about his injury is answered politely and mannerly as always.

But you get the impression that this could be a slow process even though Murphy is looking in reasonable shape.

“I am getting there and I have been back for a few weeks now,” he said. “I am still a bit rusty and need to get up to another level. If I get a few more games and a few more training sessions it should be a big help”.

When told that it is not easy to come to Killybegs and get points-he admits that the Glen needed a good start.

“Yes it was a good start and we needed it and then we had a bit of a lull in the second half,” Murphy added.

Glen had two championship debutants in Sean Collum and Jake Kelly and Murphy paid tribute to the younger lads.

“Yes they are a good help and we are in transition for a few years now and they are just out of minor and they have been blooded in and have had a tough couple of League games and battles already,” Murphy added. “They kept their heads and we need that as we have had a group of 10-15 players who have carried the club for many years and we need the young lads to step up.

“It is not easy for them, but this away win will stand to them. Copper McFadden clipped over some brilliant scores for us at the start and Caolan Kelly is in good form as well. You need to get the mix and it is good to back and up and running.