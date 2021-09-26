Here's the draw for the third series of fixtures in the Donegal SFC next weekend

The pairings have been made for the third series of fixtures in the Donegal SFC in Towney.
St Eunan's were intiailly drawn to play St Michael's at home with Four Masters to face Aodh Ruadh. However, seeing the latter pair have already played one another, the teams were swapped and now Aodh Ruadh will make the trip to O'Donnell Park.
Gaoth Dobhair were firstly paired with Milford and again, the sides have met this season so instead Glenfin will make the trip to Magheragallon and Milford now go to Killybegs.
The fixtures will be played this coming weekend, October 2 and 3.
They are:
Ardara v Kilcar
Sean MacCumhaill’s v Bundoran
Naomh Conaill v Termon
St Naul’s v Glenswilly
Gaoth Dobhair v Glenfin
Killybegs v Milford
St Eunan’s v Aodh Ruadh
Four Masters v St Michael’s
