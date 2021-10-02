Gallen turns on the style as MacCumhaill's see off Bundoran

Oisin Gallen turned on a masterclass as MacCumhaill’s kept their Donegal SFC hopes alive with victory over Bundoran in Ballybofey.



MacCumhaill’s 1-13

Bundoran 1-7

Gallen scored 1-8 to give his side their first win of the campaign following narrow losses against St Michael’s and Glenswilly - matches in which they might’ve taken something yet ended with nothing.



Gary Wilson also played a part, with four fine points from play, from midfield. MacCumhaill’s and Bundoran both sit on two points now, with a win essential to be involved in the shake-up next weekend.

Bundoran had started impressively but just the news filtered around county headquarters that Ardara’s appeal to Ulster had been successful, Cathal Corey’s side on the pitch began to lose their way.

Having opened with the first three scores - through Alan Russell, Timmy Govorov and Cian McEniff - the Seasiders were in a decent position. Until then Gallen had been kept relatively quiet but the same might’ve been said last week in Glenswilly when he ended up with 0-7.

Bundoran were still more than holding their own, 0-6 to 0-4 up towards the end of the half with Oisin Walsh and Peter McGonigle getting in on the scoring act from midfield. They might’ve even got a goal when free in from Adam McGlone was flocked on and stopped on the line by Steven O’Reilly, who may or may not have known anything about it.

Wilson had scored a MacCumhaill’s point - the only other scorer for the hosts with Gallen purring and on 28 minutes he scored an excellent goal when he cut in from the right and shot past Conor Carty on his left. Gallen added another point and by the break, MacCumahill’s were 1-6 to 0-6 ahead.

They continued to press with Gallen -kicking off right and left, from free or from play - and Wilson on target, as was Carl Dunnion, with Bundoran almost stalled. By the second half water-break it was 1-12 to 0-7 to the locals.

Bundoran put together a decent move for a goal in the 50th minute, with Walsh shooting past Eoin Gallen.

MacCumhaill’s: MacCumhaills: Eoin Gallen; Aaron Gillooley, Ronan McMenamin, Martin Gallagher; Chad McSorley, Gavin Gallagher, Joe Boyle; Gary Wilson (0-4), Luke Gavigan; Rory Mulligan, Martin O'Reilly, Steven O'Reilly; Carl Dunnion (0-1), Oisin Gallen (1-8, 4f), Aaron Kelly. Subs: Christopher Gallagher for Gilhooley (4), Adam Lynch for Gallagher (25), Peter Byrne for Dunnion (48)

Bundoran: Conor Carty; Adam Gallagher, Matthew Duffy , James Stewart; Niall Carr, Shane McGowan, Michael McEniff; Peter McGonigle (0-1), Oisin Walsh (1-1); Adam McGlone, Cian McEniff (0-2, 2f), Paul Brennan; Timmy Govorov (0-1), Alan Russell (0-2), Dara Hoey. Subs: James Keaney and Brian McHenry for M McEniff and Carr (48).

Referee: Connie Doherty (Naomh Conaill).