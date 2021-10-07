Maxi Curran in the running for continuation as manager of Donegal ladies?

Maxi Curran
Maxi Curran, the outgoing Donegal Ladies senior manager, is believed to be in the running to be returned to the position once again.
Curran’s tenure of three years plus a one-year extension officially concluded following his side’s defeat against Armagh in the Ulster LGFA final at Healy Park in August.
He was first appointed back at the end 2017 and in that timeframe took Donegal to Ulster senior titles in 2018 and again in 2019, with their best performance to date being an appearance in the TG4 All Ireland Senior semi-final in 2018, where they lost 2-11 to 0-11 to Cork at Hyde Park in Roscommon.
Nominations have been sought in recent weeks and anyone interested in the position has until tomorrow, Friday, October 8 to apply to county secretary Michelle McKenna.
