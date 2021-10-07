Search

07/10/2021

Maxi Curran in the running for continuation as manager of Donegal ladies?

Maxi Curran in the running for continuation as manager of Donegal ladies?

Maxi Curran

Reporter:

Tom Comack

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Maxi Curran, the outgoing Donegal Ladies senior manager, is believed to be in the running to be returned to the position once again. 

Curran’s tenure of three years plus a one-year extension officially concluded following his side’s defeat against Armagh in the Ulster LGFA final at Healy Park in August.

He  was first appointed back at the end 2017 and in that timeframe took Donegal to Ulster senior titles in 2018 and again in 2019, with their best performance to date being an appearance in the TG4 All Ireland Senior semi-final in 2018, where they lost 2-11 to 0-11 to Cork at Hyde Park in Roscommon.

Nominations have been sought in recent weeks and anyone interested in the position has until tomorrow, Friday,  October 8 to apply to county secretary Michelle McKenna.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media