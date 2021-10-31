Gallen drives MacCumhaill’s to U21A championship win in Killybegs

Seán MacCumhaills got their U-21A campaign off to a winning start with victory over Killybegs in Fintra on Saturday afternoon with Oisin Gallen scoring 1-7.

Killybegs 1-7

MacCumhaill’s 2-11

The hosts opened the scoring when Seamus óg Byrne goaled past Ciaran Foy within the opening two minutes.

Gallen, with opened MacCumhaill’s scoring account with Ryan Carr pointing from play shortly after. MacCumhaills with the benefit of the atlantic breeze rattled off a series of scores from Dylan Doherty, Kevin McCormack and a fine long range effort from Conor Doherty put MacCumhaills into a brief one point lead but this was cancelled out by Conor Cunningham’s point from play to tie things up again.

Just before the water break, Kevin McCormack and Gallen tagged another two points on. MacCumhaills started to put some distance in front of Killybegs soon after when Kevin McCormack was fouled in the square and Gallen converted the spot kick and added another point from a free soon after. Killybegs ended the scoring of the first half with a free from Christopher Mulligan and Odhran McGuinness from play. It was 1-8 to 1-5 for MacCumhaill’s at the break.

A delightful cross field pass from Gallen found midfielder Luke Gavigan who blasted past the Killybegs keeper Corey Byrne for the visitors’ second goal of the game.

A brace of scores from MacCumhaills stretched the lead out further to nine points. Killybegs were given a reprieve coming up on the midway point of the second half when they were awarded a penalty put MacCumhaill’s keeper Ciaran Foy was equal to the task and pulled off a fine save from Ryan Cunningham.

Frees from Conor Cunningham and Christopher Mulligan chipped away at their deficit but with Gallen proving mercurial on dead balls, a final free of the game sealed the game in favour of the visitors.

Seán MacCumhaill’s: Ciaran Foy, Pete Byrne, Jack Burke, Cian Mulligan, Jack Duffy, Joe Boyle, Austy Duignan, Luke Gavigan (1-0), Chad McSorley, Conor Doherty (0-1), Jamie Keegan, Conor McCormack, Dylan Doherty (0-1), Oisin Gallen (1-7, 4f), Kevin McCormack (0-2). Subs: Josh McMenamin for Dylan Doherty, Eoin McGonagle for Conor McCormack, Sean Breen for Austy Duignan, Alan Sproule for Pete Byrne

Killybegs: Cory Byrne; Tommy Gorrell, Eoin McGing, Michael Callaghan; Charlie Breslin, Ryan Carr (0-1), Niall Campbell; Seamus Óg Byrne (1-0), Rory Colyer; Jack O’Donnell, Odhran McGuinness (0-1), Dermot Cunningham; Christopher Mulligan (0-2, 2f) Conor Cunningham (0-2, 1f), Ryan Cunningham (0-1). Subs used: Ross Conneely, Liam Doherty, Charlie Boyle, Michael McHugh, Naoise O’Hagan.