McShea's Say: Memories are made of this - Killybegs of 1996

I am lucky enough to have some special memories of Donegal football but 1996 when Killybegs won the county championship is a year that will linger in my memory forever.



That year Killybegs footballers peered up the intimidating slopes of a county final and they saw Ballyshannon preparing to place the green and white flag on the summit.



From somewhere inside their spirit Killybegs found the strength to go in pursuit. They did so with a relentless streak of determination and self-belief which eventually enabled them to outpace not only Ballyshannon, but Kilcar, Ardara and Glencolumcille and reach the top. Great comebacks are an exciting and integral part of Gaelic Games. While analysts attempt to attach rational explanations to them, usually based on tactical and managerial considerations, the truth is that nobody can explain precisely how a team which is facing a big lead can turn a game around, often amazingly quickly.



Great teams always had a reputation for putting together great rescue packages in difficult situations.

Never was that quality more obvious than in the fourth match of an incredible championship saga against Ballyshannon in 1996. Five points down at half time in extra time the Killybegs lads made one final appeal to their instincts and were rewarded with a sensational surge which earned them a narrow victory.



That Killybegs side’s heart for battle was simply legendary. Early in 1996 Jimmy White, a good footballer who was and is one of Donegal’s best ever referees, rang me and asked me to manage Killybegs that year. I resisted his offer but Jimmy persevered and some weeks later he called again and I agreed to give it a go.



I simply could not believe hearing the championship draw which pitted my home club Ballyshannon against Killybegs.

The first game was played in Killybegs in what was a home and away format at that time. Aodh Ruadh won that encounter so only a win in Ballyshannon would keep the Fishermen’s championship ambitions alive.



The third game in Tirconaill Park before a capacity crowd was level at full time, and extra time could not separate the teams.

So it was back to Donegal for a fourth meeting which incredibly finished in another draw, and as I have already stated Killybegs came through again after extra time.



As I reflect on what was an amazing championship, possibly the best ever, Ballyshannon had an exceptional squad of players at that time, they had quality all over the pitch, and I was very aware that it would be a huge achievement if Killybegs were to put an end to their championship prospects.



The football played by both teams in all four games was of the highest order and there was only a kick of a ball between two very talented outfits.



I loved that summer when I spent a lot of time in Fintra where the team trained under Michael Gallagher who was highly respected by every player on the panel. At those sessions I could clearly see a serious desire to succeed and a real enjoyment was also in evidence as the hard work was put in.

There is nowhere better than Fintra on a nice summer evening, and Seamus Gillespie, Bernard Conaghan, Charlie Tully and Brendan Callaghan seldom missed a session as they turned up to offer moral support to the team night after night.

I also remember young John Ban Gallagher then a mere toddler knocking around as he watched his dad John Ban train ,and “Ban” was possibly the best midfielder in the county at that time.

Egos do not and never did exist in Killybegs, and while Manus Boyle, Barry Mc Gowan, John and Barry Cunningham had All Ireland medals in their pockets, that experience was crucial.

All four were recognised and respected nationally for their skill, sportsmanship and humility in careers that saw them amass an extensive list of honours.

All four had one thing in common, their first love was always playing for Killybegs and nothing will ever change that. While those “county men” lead from the front it was the collective ability of a special group of players that saw Killybegs win that championship.



Peter McGinley, Denis Carbery and Brian Conaghan excelled in defence, John Ban and his brother Conal made a huge contribution to that championship success as did Conor White, while Paul Callaghan and Mark Boyle tormented every defence in the county that season. One man was consistency personified in every match that year.



David Meehan was simply brilliant when he made the most incredible of saves look easy. David's premature death was a very sad blow to his family and he will be remembered fondly by his team mates this weekend.



The death of Paul Murrin robbed Killybegs of another great sportsman and character and he will also be in everyone’s thoughts at a special day for the team on Sunday.



Ballyshannon also lost one of their special talents from that year with the death of Ciaran Keon who was taken from his family at a very young age. Ciaran was an excellent centre back, physically imposing with great positional awareness who was the lynchpin of Ballyshannon's defence and a very sad loss to his family and his club.



I know that the “Boys From Killybegs” will have a great weekend and I will miss sharing it with them as I will be out of the country that week. I always liked the quote that “True friends are the medicine of life” and my time in Fintra was special for the many great people who became true friends.