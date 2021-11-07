St Eunan's waltz to victory over Ardara in Senior B Championship final

St Eunan’s rounded off a perfect day and indeed an impressive season for the club when they waltzed to victory over Ardara in the Senior B final in Ballybofey.

St Eunan’s 4-18

Ardara 0-5

The Letterkenny side did all the damage in the first half, with four goals in the first half and then it was just a matter of seeing it out in part two. Lee McMonagle, who scored the only goal the last time that St Eunan’s overcame Naomh Conaill in the Donegal SFC final back in 2012, kicked 2-3 and was named man of the match.

Sean Ryan and Patrick McGowan also grabbed goals for the side managed by Conor Morrison, who were 4-12 and 0-4 ahead at the break and ended up with 12 different scores over the course of the hout.

The Letterkenny side hit the ground running with a lightning start. The opening goal came on five minutes when McMonagle shot past Cathal Gallagher in the Ardara goal. Then, McMonagle added a penalty after he was fouled himself.

It was on 20 minutes, the first of three goals in seven, with Ryan tucking home a rebound before McGowan added a fourth goal in the 28th.

The second half was played at a much lighter pace, with Niall McCrossan Ardara’s top-scorer with three points.

St Eunan’s: Eoin O’Boyle; John Gibbons, Darragh Toal, Sean Halvey; Donal Higgins, Sean Ryan (1-0), Brian McIntyre (0-2); Jordan O’Dowd (0-1), Conal McGinley (0-1); Niall Hannigan (0-3), Sean Breen (0-1), Cormac Finn (0-2), Conor McEniff (0-1), Lee McMonagle (2-3), Paddy McGowan (1-2 ). Subs: Eddie Blake (0-1) for McGowan (half-time), Kieran Moore and Michael McGroary for Hannigan and Gibbons (42), Conor Harley (0-1) for McGinley (45), Oisin McGarvey for Halvey (55).

Ardara: Cathal Gallagher; Shane Mooney, Paddy Gallagher, Kevin Slowey; Charlie Kennedy, Oisin O Donnell, Stephen Boyle; Francis Boyle, Brendan Boyle; Shaun McConnell, Paul Watters (0-1f), Johnny Sweeney; Peter McHugh, Niall McCrossan (0-3, 3f), Joe Kitterick. Subs: Johnny Herron for Stephen Boyle (20), Brian Whyte for McConnell (half-time), Eoghan Harkin for O Donnell (40), Daniel McHugh (0-1) for Ketterick (42), CJ Lafferty for Kennedy (45).

Referee: Kenneth Byrne (Naomh Columba).