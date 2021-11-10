LyIT ladies see off DCU to get first win

The LyIT ladies before their game against DCU
Letterkenny Institute of Technology ladies overcame DCU this evening in Corduff.
Letterkenny Institute of Technology 4-13
DCU 3-8
Aimee McIntyre, Eimear O’Neill, Claire Doherty and Amy Hyndman netted the goals in an eight-point win for Katy Herron’s team.
LyIT were denied by a late goal by St Mary’s last week when they had to settle for a draw in Convoy.
In another gripping tussle here, they prevailed with eight to spare.
McIntyre and O’Neill top scored with 1-2 apiece.
LyIT scorers: Eimear O’Neill, Aimee McIntyre 1-2 each, Dearbhaile McCaffrey 0-4, Claire Doherty, Amy Hyndman 1-0 each, Katie Long 0-3, Ciara McGarvey, Julie Trearty 0-1 each
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.