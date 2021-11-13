Fight to the finish in IFC final replay

After a dramatic first meeting, Cloughaneely and Dungloe will play to a finish to see who wins this year's Donegal IFC in Letterkenny on Saturday, 2pm.

Last September Cloughaneely were defeated by Aodh Ruadh in the Donegal IFC decider and although the success was well-celebrated by the Ballyshannon panel and management, the bulk of their support had to be content with the armchair and streaming service.

On Saturday, O’Donnell Park was a crescendo of noise as the excitable occasion brought excitement and unpredictability.

Everything conventional about the rather bizarre 0-13 to 3-4 draw between Dungloe and Cloughaneely came from the Rosses men. Dessie Gallagher had seen his team go from seven up to three down in eight minutes of so, with Cloughaneely’s comeback and the manner in which it was obtained, adding a tasty serving of craziness and the crowd responded in kind.

Dungloe’s performance wasn’t perfect by any manner of means, but it was certainly commendable and should they repeat it this afternoon for the replay, you’d think they have every chance. Cloughaneely, on the other hand, know they have to improve.

“The good thing is that we are still in the championship,” Gallagher said whilst still tryin to formulate what he had witnessed. “We had waited 30-odd years since our last final and now we are going to have two in the one year.

“We came from three points down with about five minutes to go to force the draw and we are happy to be still there. We are all very proud of the way the boys battled back and how they acted in the build up to the final all week."

In a peculiar way, despite being the ones who coughed up a late three-point lead, it was Cloughaneely who were the most relieved having been outplayed for the bulk of the hour.

“Our lads have been great battlers over the years and they battled again today and I have to hand it to them,” Cloughaneely manager Michael Lynch said afterwards. “And then when we scored the third goal to go four up we were probably a little too careful with the ball and we missed a chance to maybe go five up.

“But we knew all week and fair play to them that Dungloe were not going to lie down and they kicked good points to draw level.”