Donegal GAA announce launch for new jersey

Donegal will launch their new kit early next month - just in time for Christmas.
The jersey will be officially launched by the Donegal County board on Monday, December 6, at the Donegal Training Centre in Convoy.
A Donegal sponsored motion that counties and clubs can have sponsorship on the sleeves of jerseys was approved by the Central Council of the GAA in September.
The new arrangement will mean that counties and clubs have a new method of securing revenue to help run their teams. Donegal first mooted this change in November 2019. Central Council discussed the matter back then but didn't feel it was the appropriate time.
Donegal GAA revisited the matter a year later in November 2020 and at that stage county chairman Mick McGrath delegated Central Council delegate Sean Dunnion and county secretary Declan Martin to pursue the matter. It was since dealt with at the Central Council August meeting and rubber stamped.
