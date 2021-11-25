St Eunan’s minor ladies face Tyrone’s Carrickmore

The St Eunan's minor ladies panel
St Eunan’s, the Donegal minor ladies champions are on the trail of Ulster MFC glory this Sunday when they face Tyrone champions, Carrickmore, away from home, 2pm
It is very much the case of heading into the Lion's Den for manager Dermot Higgins and his young ladies. Carrickmore are by all accounts a polished outfit and already have a game under their belts. Last Sunday they chalked up a 13 point, 5-8 to 0-10 win over Cavan champions Kilgarry in the preliminary round.
“I watched them last Sunday against Killygarry, and they are a very good side. They had a Sorcha Gormley and she was something else, just a fantastic footballer,” says Higgins.
St Eunan’s are a strong side too and they have six of the senior team who won the Donegal IFC earlier in the season - Sophie Mc Feehily, Sinead MacIntyre, Shauna Higgins, Alisha Tobin, Hannah Hopkins and Ciara O’Donnell all played key roles in the intermediate final win over Gaeil Fhánada.
“The senior girls backbone the team but we also have good young players like Orla Malseed, Shine Ryan, Lucy McKeever, Ella McLaughlin, Alisha Tobin and Caitlin Fletcher, who have come up from the U16 team,” Higgins adds,
“Unfortunately we are without two of our star players Marie Kealy who has been called into the Irish basketball team and Emma Gribben who also plays basketball.”
St Eunans take a six-game unbeaten run following victories over Aodh Ruadh, Downings, St Naul’s, Carndonagh, Killybegs and Termon into Sunday’s game.
St Eunan’s panel: Molly Prendergast; Katherine Hopkins, Niamh Mangan, Sophie McFeehily; Lucy Mc Keever, Sinead MacIntyre, Sine Ryan; Shauna Higgins, Orla Malseed; Ella McLaughlin, Alisha Tobin, Laura Doherty; Hannah Hopkins, Maria McGeehan, Caitlin Fletcher, Annie McClintock, Ciara O Donnell, Ella Gallagher, Alisha Hughes, Meabh Devenney, Eimear O Donnell, Ciara Campbell, Aoibhinn Warde.
