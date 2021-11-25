Search

25 Nov 2021

St Eunan’s minor ladies face Tyrone’s Carrickmore

St Eunan’s minor ladies face Tyrone’s Carrickmore

The St Eunan's minor ladies panel

Reporter:

Tom Comack

St Eunan’s, the Donegal minor ladies champions are on the trail of Ulster MFC glory this Sunday when they face Tyrone champions, Carrickmore, away from home, 2pm

It is very much the case of heading into the Lion's Den for manager Dermot Higgins and his young ladies. Carrickmore are by all accounts a polished outfit and already have a game under their belts. Last Sunday they chalked up a 13 point, 5-8 to 0-10 win over Cavan champions Kilgarry in the preliminary round.

“I watched them last Sunday against Killygarry, and they are a very good side. They had a Sorcha Gormley and she was something else, just a fantastic footballer,” says Higgins.

St Eunan’s are a strong side too and they have six of the senior team who won the Donegal IFC earlier in the season - Sophie Mc Feehily, Sinead MacIntyre, Shauna Higgins, Alisha Tobin, Hannah Hopkins and Ciara O’Donnell all played key roles in the intermediate final win over Gaeil Fhánada.

“The senior girls backbone the team but we also have good young players like Orla Malseed, Shine Ryan, Lucy McKeever, Ella McLaughlin, Alisha Tobin and Caitlin Fletcher, who have come up from the U16 team,” Higgins adds,

“Unfortunately we are without two of our star players Marie Kealy who has been called into the Irish basketball team and Emma Gribben who also plays basketball.”

St Eunans take a six-game unbeaten run following victories over Aodh Ruadh, Downings, St Naul’s, Carndonagh, Killybegs and Termon into Sunday’s game.

St Eunan’s panel: Molly Prendergast; Katherine Hopkins, Niamh Mangan, Sophie McFeehily; Lucy Mc Keever, Sinead MacIntyre, Sine Ryan; Shauna Higgins, Orla Malseed; Ella McLaughlin, Alisha Tobin, Laura Doherty; Hannah Hopkins, Maria McGeehan, Caitlin Fletcher, Annie McClintock, Ciara O Donnell, Ella Gallagher, Alisha Hughes, Meabh Devenney, Eimear O Donnell, Ciara Campbell, Aoibhinn Warde.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media