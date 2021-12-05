St Eunan's stave off Four Masters to reach Under-21A Championship final

St Eunan’s record an eight-point win over Four Masters in Convoy to seal their progression to the final of the Under-21A Football Championship, with the foundation stones laid in the first quarter.

St Eunan’s 1-13

Four Masters 1-5

The Letterkenny side were 1-5 to 0-2 when the water bottles were thrown out with James Kelly, who was everywhere, the goalscorer and the equally impressive Conor O’Donnell setting the trend.

By half-time, the lead had been pushed out to 1-8 to 0-3 and although Four Masters had their moments, their chances of a comeback were remote as St Eunan’s saw it out in a low-key second half. Dermot Slevin did grab a goal for the Donegal Town based team late on.

It means a final appearance against MacCumhaill’s, who hammered Ardara 0-24 to 0-4 some 24 hours beforehand. However, for St Eunan’s, 15 wides and three balls dropped short are statistics they’ll want to improve upon.

St Eunan’s started with the look of a team who meant business and dominated possession, with a mix of short and long passing, and got their rewards as, within seven minutes they’d posted scores from Conor O’Donnell, from free and from play, Kelly and Shane O’Donnell.

Jamie Crawford opened Masters’ account with a free, although on nine minute St Eunan’s managed a goal through Kelly, who shot past Oisin Bryson to conclude a good move with Peter McEniff playing the final pass on nine minutes.

That made the score 1-4 to 0-1 and Bryson had to make saves from both Ronan McGeehin and then Donal Higgins, before Conor O’Donnell kicked the third point of the half. Cian Hegarty’s free at the other end meant at the break, it was St Eunan’s who were six points to the good.

Anthony Gallagher broke from full-back to score with Conor O’Donnell, Kelly, Padraig McGettigan and David Boyle hitting a couple of third quarter points, while Masters’ only scores of that part of the contest came from Joe Leape and Killian Faulkner.

That meant it was 1-11 to 0-4 for St Eunan’s at the three-quarter mark, with McGettigan penalised for a square ball as he palmed what he thought was a second goal for his team right before the whistle by referee Shaun McDaid.

Slevin shot a clinical Four Masters goal past Eoin O’Boyle on 52 minutes and also struck a point, with Eoin Dowling and Boyle finishing off the scoring for the black and amber.

St Eunan’s: Eoin O’Boyle; Donal Higgins, Anthony Gallagher (0-1), Sean Breen; Peter McEniff, Sean Ryan, Kieran Tobin; James Kelly (1-2), Eoin Dowling (0-1); David Boyle (0-3), Shane O’Donnell (0-1), Conor O’Donnell (0-4, 1f); Ronan McGeehin, Padraig McGettigan (0-1), Cormac Finn. Subs: Oisin McGarvey for Higgins (46), Odhran Winston, Dylan Doogan, Mark Cannon for Breen, Boyle and Finn (54), Finn for McEniff (54)

Four Masters: Oisin Bryson; Aidan McHugh, Brain Fegan, Cathal Canavan; Darragh Geary, Ultan O’Grady, Evan Gallagher; Sean Quinn, Richard O’Rourke; Joe Leape (0-1), Dermot Slevin (1-1), Cian Hegarty (0-1, 1f); Ross O’Kearney, Killian Faulkner (0-1), Jamie Crawford (0-1). Subs: Alex McCalmont for Gallagher (38), Eoghan Corley for O’Kearney (50).

Referee: Sean McDaid (Urris)