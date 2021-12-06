Coin toss decides venue for County U21A final between MacCumhaill's and St Eunan's

Oisin Gallen has helped MacCumhaill's to the Under-21A final
With pitches in short supply in early December, it took a toss of a coin this morning to decide the venue for this weekend's County Under-21A decider between MacCumhaill's and St Eunan's.
At the Donegal Training Centre in Convoy this morning, it was tossed and St Eunan's O'Donnell Park will play host to the final this Sunday at 2pm.
Thus far, St Eunan's have overcome both Aodh Ruadh and Four Masters on the exterior training pitch in Convoy, whilst MacCumhaill's, who entered the competition at the preliminary round overcame Killybegs in Fintra, Termon at St Mary's in Convoy and then Ardara, in the semi-final, on Saturday at O'Donnell Park.
The charity box was outside the home of Mary and Michael Whoriskey who have raised more than €75,000 for charities through their spectacular annual Christmas lights displays
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.