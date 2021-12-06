Search

06 Dec 2021

Coin toss decides venue for County U21A final between MacCumhaill's and St Eunan's

Oisin Gallen has helped MacCumhaill's to the Under-21A final

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

With pitches in short supply in early December, it took a toss of a coin this morning to decide the venue for this weekend's County Under-21A decider between MacCumhaill's and St Eunan's.

At the Donegal Training Centre in Convoy this morning, it was tossed and St Eunan's O'Donnell Park will play host to the final this Sunday at 2pm.

Thus far, St Eunan's have overcome both Aodh Ruadh and Four Masters on the exterior training pitch in Convoy, whilst MacCumhaill's, who entered the competition at the preliminary round overcame Killybegs in Fintra, Termon at St Mary's in Convoy and then Ardara, in the semi-final, on Saturday at O'Donnell Park.

