Milford edge past Gaeil Fhanada to reach U21B final

Milford booked their place in the U21B championship final with a comfortable win over neighbours Gaeil Fhanada in Downings.
Milford 1-12
Gaeil Fhanada 1-8
Mikie McBride scored the goal and Shane Black, Rory O’Donnell, Conor McHugh and Matthew McLaughlin scored the points for the winners who dominated this local derby clash from very early.
McBride struck for the goal on 12 minutes to open up a 1-3 to 0-1 lead and the Sky Blues kept Gaeil Fhanada at arms length for the remainder of the game.
They led 1-4 to 0-4 at half-time and they had stretched their advantage out to seven points, 1-12 to 0-8 before Bernard McGettigan struck a late consolation goal for Gaeil Fhanada.
McGettigan 1-1 and Mark McAteer 0-4 shared the top scoring role for the men from Portsalon.
Milford: Eoin McGettigan; Eamonn O’Donnell, Peter Curran, Conor Coll; Pauric Ryan, Tony Curran, Conor McHuigh (0-1); Rory O’Donnell (0-2), Eoin O’Donnell(0-3); Killian McBride, Matthew McLaughlin (0-2), Mikie McBride (1-0); Eoin McElhinney, Dylan Doorian, Shane Black (0-4).
Gaeil Fhanada scorers: Bernard McGettigan 1-1, Mark McAteer 0-4, Liam McGrenaghan 0-2, Aaron McConigley.
