New management appointed at Glenfin

Glenfin will be under new management in 2022, it has been confirmed.

David Carroll and Gareth Martin will act as joint managers of the Pairc Taobhóige side.

Their appointment was ratified at the club’s annual general meeting, which was held via Zoom on Sunday evening.

Mark McGinty stepped down following a three-year term at the helm.

Carroll and Martin were part of McGinty’s back room and have stepped up to the hotseat.

In 2021, Glenfin overcame Bundoran 3-11 to 0-8 in a relegation play-off to secure their senior championship status for next year.

The 2018 IFC winners were SFC quarter-finalists in 2019 and 2020 and only missed out on a last eight berth this year on score difference.

McGinty succeeded Liam Breen as Glenfin manager for the 2019 season.

Hugh Foy has been confirmed as a selector with the senior men’s team and will manage the reserves.

The appointment of a senior ladies team manager has been deferred to January.