Milford hold on to eke out win over Malin in U21 B final

Milford squeezed past Malin in an entertaining Under-21 B final at O’Donnell Park to secure their third title in seven years.

Milford 0-15

Malin 2-8

Six points by Shane Black and four from the boot of Matthew McLaughlin were key for James McGinley’s side.

Between the 41st and 44th minutes, Milford scored four points to bend the tie in their favour.

Black, Conor McHugh, McLaughin and Dylan Dorrian all hit the target as Milford moved back into the driving seat.

Matthew Mullarkey and Josh Conlon hit the first-half goals that had Malin daring to dream, but a third-quarter surge from Milford swung the pendulum.

It took an important save from Eoin McGettigan, the Milford ‘keeper, to deny Conor O’Neill a third Malin goal in the 50th minute as the Inishowen men sought a way back.

McLaughlin and Rory O’Donnell, who has begun training with the Donegal senior squad this month, slammed the points to keep Milford in front.

With the last play of the afternoon, Sean O’Neill was denied by McGettigan before riffling his follow-up over the bar. The difference between the agony and the ecstasy was minimal.

Malin had a dream start as Mullarkey flicked past Eoin McGettigan after connecting to Conor O’Neill’s delivery after only 58 seconds.

They fell into arrears as a Black-inspired Milford hit back, but Malin turned the game on its head again in the 21st minute.

The angles looked to be against Conlon when he took receipt of a Sean O’Kane pass. Conlon, though, slammed high into the Milford net for a 2-1 to 0-5 lead.

McLaughlin had brought Milford back onto level terms in the second minute.

Black clipped four-in-a-row, three of them frees, to tip the scales Milford’s way and the Moyle View men - who were without their captain, Conor McHugh, because of a shoulder injury - led 0-5 to 0-1 at the first water break.

Conlon’s goal, which followed well-taken point by the Malin full-forward, arrived not long after Ciaran Doherty thwarted Liam Donnelly with a brave block.

Daniel Houghton and Eoin O’Donnell swapped frees at the end of the first half, with Malin in front, 2-2 to 0-6 at the short whistle.

When Anthony Curran brought Conlon to ground, with the Malin man eyeing up the bullseye, Sean O’Neill converted the free early in the second half.

A Conor O’Neill free saw Malin hold sway, but Black and McLaughlin kept Milford on their tail.

The four-point burst from Milford ten minutes into the second half proved vital.

From then to the finish it was point-for-point, Milford holding on for dear life.



Milford: Eoin McGettigan; Eamonn O’Donnell, Conor Coll, Anthony Curran; Conor McHugh (0-1), Liam Donnelly, Paul Ryan; Eoin O’Donnell (0-2f), Rory O’Donnell (0-1); Mikie McBride, Shane Black (0-6, 3f), Dylan Dorrian (0-1); Killian McBride, Matthew McLaughlin (0-4), Owen McElhinney. Sub: Ryan Toye for McElhinney (half-time), Jamie Lee Blaney for McBride (48).



Malin: Oran Doherty; Darragh McGeoghegan, Ciaran Doherty, Daragh O’Connor; Peter McCallion, John McLaughlin, Michael Walsh; Daniel Houghton (0-1), Sean O’Neill (0-3f); Stephen Farren, Matthew Mullarkey (1-0), Sean O’Kane (0-1); Conor O’Neill (0-1f), Josh Conlon (1-2), Adam McGonagle. Subs: Ben Curley for Farren (36), Sean McGrenaghan for O’Connor (46), David Doherty for Walsh (46), Jack McLaughlin for Mullarkey (50).



Referee: Martin Coll (Gaoth Dobhair).