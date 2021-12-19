Friday Night Lights: Ulster Council confirm McKenna Cup fixtures

Donegal will begin their 2022 Dr McKenna Cup campaign at home to Down.
Declan Bonner’s Donegal welcome the Mournes to Sean MacCumhaill Park on Friday night, January 7 (8.15pm).
Donegal are in Section A of the competition alongside Down and Antrim.
On Saturday, January 15, Donegal travel to face Antrim a Corrigan Park (1.30pm).
The semi-finals are fixed for Tuesday, January 18 with the final pencilled in for Saturday, January 22.
The draw took place on Thursday night with the Competitions Controls Committee confirming the fixture schedule this evening.
Tyrone, Armagh and Cavan make up Group B with Monaghan, Derry and Fermanagh in Group C.
Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup
(Finish on the Day to be played in Semi Finals & Final)
Roinn 1 (All games at 8.15pm)
Thursday 6th January
Ard Mhacha V An Cabhán at Athletic Grounds
Friday 7th January
Dún na nGall V An Dún at Pairc MacCumhaill
Doire V Muineachán at Celtic Park
Roinn 2 (All games at 8.15pm)
Tuesday 11th January
An Dún V Aontroim at Páirc Esler
An Cabhán V Tír Eoghain at Kingspan Breffni
Muineachán V Fear Manach at TBC
Roinn 3 (All games at 1.30pm)
Saturday 15th January
Aontroim V Dún na nGall at Corrigan Park
Tír Eoghain V Ard Mhacha at O’Neill’s Healy Park
Fear Manach V Doire at Roslea
Semi Finals – Tuesday 18th January
Final – Saturday 22th January
