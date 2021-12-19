Search

19 Dec 2021

Friday Night Lights: Ulster Council confirm McKenna Cup fixtures

Friday Night Lights: Ulster Council confirm McKenna Cup fixtures

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal will begin their 2022 Dr McKenna Cup campaign at home to Down.

Declan Bonner’s Donegal welcome the Mournes to Sean MacCumhaill Park on Friday night, January 7 (8.15pm).

Donegal are in Section A of the competition alongside Down and Antrim.

On Saturday, January 15, Donegal travel to face Antrim a Corrigan Park (1.30pm).

The semi-finals are fixed for Tuesday, January 18 with the final pencilled in for Saturday, January 22.

The draw took place on Thursday night with the Competitions Controls Committee confirming the fixture schedule this evening.

Tyrone, Armagh and Cavan make up Group B with Monaghan, Derry and Fermanagh in Group C.

Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup

(Finish on the Day to be played in Semi Finals & Final)

 

Roinn 1 (All games at 8.15pm)


Thursday 6th January

Ard Mhacha V An Cabhán at Athletic Grounds


Friday 7th January

Dún na nGall V An Dún at Pairc MacCumhaill

Doire V Muineachán at Celtic Park


Roinn 2 (All games at 8.15pm)


Tuesday 11th January

An Dún V Aontroim at Páirc Esler

An Cabhán V Tír Eoghain at Kingspan Breffni

Muineachán V Fear Manach at TBC

Roinn 3 (All games at 1.30pm)                  

Saturday 15th January

Aontroim V Dún na nGall at Corrigan Park

Tír Eoghain V Ard Mhacha at O’Neill’s Healy Park

Fear Manach V Doire at Roslea

Semi Finals – Tuesday 18th January

Final – Saturday 22th January

