Birthday girl Brenda celebrates on a busy day for Donegal sides

The Donegal minor squad with birthday girl Brenda Carr (centre with birthday badge!)
The build-up towards the new competitive season within the LGFA continued over the weekend with three Donegal teams involved in challenge games.
Both the Donegal Minor team and the U-14 side played challenge games against Sligo on Sunday.
And on the same day, there was a long trip to Ballyfarnon for the Donegal U-16 squad who played Roscommon.
Donegal's U-14s who hosted Sligo in Bundoran on Sunday
For the U-14 squad, who are managed by Greg Harkin, it was their first outing of the new campaign and a large number of players got their chance to wear the county colours for the first time when they hosted Sligo at Realt na Mara, Bundoran.
And in a lovely gesture, players from both teams observed a minute's silence in memory of Ashling Murphy.
A minute's silence was also observed at the Centre of Excellence in Sligo which played host to a challenge game between the minor footballers of Sligo and Donegal.
Donegal, managed by Francie Martin, had played Fermanagh the previous Sunday, and this was another good work-out for the squad whose Ulster campaign begins in early February.
It was also a special day for team member Brenda Carr of Glenfin who got a lovely surprise after the match when she was presented with a birthday cake to mark her 18th birthday.
Donegal's U-16s pictured in Roscommon on Sunday
Meanwhile Donegal's U-16 squad, managed by Liam Skelly, were in Roscommon where two games were organised on what was the squad's first outing of the new season.
All three panels have been training hard since the turn of the year, and these competitive games are seen as important preparation ahead of the competitive season.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.