Physiotherapy and nutrition experts added to Donegal GAA Academy

The Donegal GAA Academy have confirmed two new team members, specializing in physiotherapy and nutrition.

Fintown native and former Naomh Conaill player Cathal Ellis is now Head of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation and Rónán Doherty, from Buncrana, will be the Head of Performance Nutrition.

Ellis is Donegal senior panel's former head physio while Doherty, who was Donegal GAA Performance Nutrition Lead, has worked with Olympic silver medallists Annalise Murphy (Sailing) and Paul and Gary O’Donovan (Rowing).

Cathal Ellis and Ronan Doherty. Photo: Donegal GAA

Donegal's 2012 All-Ireland winner and footballer of the year, Karl Lacey, is Head of Academy Development with Donegal GAA and welcomed the pair.

"Ronan and Cathal are experts in their area and have huge experience in working within sporting environments," Lacey told the official Donegal GAA website. "Both are highly regarded in their professions and are very much emotionally invested in Donegal GAA."

Lacey outlined that the Academy’s “objective is to provide a positive learning environment whilst aiming to develop and maximise each individual’s potential along the journey with Donegal GAA Academy. A part of their journey is for us to provide them with as much support as we can, so that they can achieve their potential and become all round better people and footballers.

"These two vital support roles add huge value to the boys’ journey, from when they come into the academy at U14, for some of them who will remain with us right up to U20. For those who are only part of the journey with us for a period they too will benefit from this knowledge through their careers both on and off the field.”

The coaching team encompassed over 40 members working alongside Lacey and Aaron Kyles, the Head of Athletic Development

"Aaron has added a unique and progressive programme over the last year," Lacey added. "The addition of Ronan and Cathal and building their team around them, we feel we are starting to create invaluable structure and cohesion in our Talent Development Pathway.

"We are instilling a clear growth mindset with a focus on a process of growing and developing each day. Like everything else on-field, a key long term objective is to have this expertise and knowledge disseminate to our clubs, in terms of player development and coach education. A key component is that this shared knowledge and experience will have a long term impact on all our clubs and club players.”