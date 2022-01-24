Donegal's Allianz League opener against Mayo will be live on TG4

Mayo defeated Donegal in the 2019 Super 8s in Castlebar
Donegal’s opening Allianz League Division 1 clash against Mayo on Sunday will be screened live from Markievicz Park in Sligo.
Declan Bonner’s side make the short journey to Sligo, with McHale Park in Castlebar currently unavailable. Donegal were beaten in the Dr McKenna Cup final by Monaghan on Saturday night. Sunday’s match throws in at 1:45pm.
