26 Jan 2022

MacCumhaill's announce new management team for 2022

The Twin Towns club have been quarter-finalists in each of their last two Donegal SFC campaigns

Oisin Gallen is one of the players who will feature under the new MacCumhaill's management team

Reporter:

Alan Foley

26 Jan 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Following Monday night’s Executive Meeting several team management ratifications and officer positions vacant since the AGM in December were filled at MacCumhaill's.

Paul Rouse vacated the position having taken the side to successive Donegal SFC quarter-finals, losing narrowly to Gaoth Dobhair in 2020 before a heavy defeat against Kilcar last year. Mark O’Sullivan and Darren O’Leary have been ratified as the senior football team's joint managers, with the club in Division 2 of the All-County Football League.

The club's minors won the Division 1 crown in 2021, with their U-21 side making it to the final of the Under-21A Championship, only to go down to St Eunan's.

Enda Bogle will continue in his role as Senior Ladies team manager and Marcel McGhee has been ratified as the Senior Hurling boss.

