MacCumhaill's announce new management team for 2022

Oisin Gallen is one of the players who will feature under the new MacCumhaill's management team
Following Monday night’s Executive Meeting several team management ratifications and officer positions vacant since the AGM in December were filled at MacCumhaill's.
Paul Rouse vacated the position having taken the side to successive Donegal SFC quarter-finals, losing narrowly to Gaoth Dobhair in 2020 before a heavy defeat against Kilcar last year. Mark O’Sullivan and Darren O’Leary have been ratified as the senior football team's joint managers, with the club in Division 2 of the All-County Football League.
The club's minors won the Division 1 crown in 2021, with their U-21 side making it to the final of the Under-21A Championship, only to go down to St Eunan's.
Enda Bogle will continue in his role as Senior Ladies team manager and Marcel McGhee has been ratified as the Senior Hurling boss.
Joseph Doherty from Letterkenny and Heather Gallen from Stranorlar who have received awards from the National University of Ireland
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.