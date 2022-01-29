Here's the Donegal panel as per programme for league opener against Mayo

Donegal midfielder Jason McGee
The Donegal panel for the Allianz League Division 1 fixture against Mayo in Sligo tomorrow has been released.
Here is the panel, as per match progamme:
1 - Shaun Patton
2 - Caolan Ward
3 - Brendan McCole
4 - Odhran McFadden-Ferry
5 - Ryan McHugh
6 - Paul Brennan
7 - Tony McClengaghan
8 - Caolan McGonagle
9 - Jason McGee
10 - Ciaran Thompson
11 - Peadar Mogan
12 - Michael Langan
13 - Patrick McBrearty
14 - Charles McGuinness
15 - Jamie Brennan
16- Michael Lynch
17 - Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí
18 - Michael Murphy
19 - Shane O'Donnell
20 - Ethan O'Donnell
21 - Odhran Doherty
22 - Eunan Doherty
23 - Niall O'Donnell
24 - Mark Curran
25 - Conor O'Donnell
26 - Aaron Doherty
