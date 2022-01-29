Search

30 Jan 2022

Here's the Donegal panel as per programme for league opener against Mayo

Declan Bonner's side are taking on Mayo in their first match in the Allianz League, with the teams having drawn three out of the last four meetings in the competition

Here's the Donegal panel as per programme for league opener against Mayo

Donegal midfielder Jason McGee

Reporter:

Alan Foley

30 Jan 2022 12:57 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The Donegal panel for the Allianz League Division 1 fixture against Mayo in Sligo tomorrow has been released.

Here is the panel, as per match progamme:

1 - Shaun Patton
2 - Caolan Ward
3 - Brendan McCole
4 - Odhran McFadden-Ferry
5 - Ryan McHugh
6 - Paul Brennan
7 - Tony McClengaghan
8 -  Caolan McGonagle
9 - Jason McGee
10 - Ciaran Thompson
11 - Peadar Mogan
12 - Michael Langan
13 - Patrick McBrearty
14 - Charles McGuinness
15 - Jamie Brennan
16- Michael Lynch
17 - Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí
18 - Michael Murphy
19 - Shane O'Donnell
20 - Ethan O'Donnell
21 - Odhran Doherty
22 - Eunan Doherty
23 - Niall O'Donnell
24 - Mark Curran
25 - Conor O'Donnell
26 - Aaron Doherty 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media