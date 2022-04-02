Search

02 Apr 2022

Donegal LFGA: Weekend fixtures and U-16 results

Donegal LFGA: Weekend fixtures and U-16 results

Alan Foley

02 Apr 2022 10:09 AM

sport@donegallive.ie

The Donegal LGFA league get underway this weekend, following on from the U-16s, whose fixtures took place on Thursday night.

LGFA fixtures
Sunday, 10.30am (unless stated)
Division 1
St Eunans v Moville
Milford v St Marys Convoy
Termon v Naomh Conaill
Buncrana v Glenfin
Ardara v Naomh Muire ÍnR

Division 2
Killybegs v Na Dúnaibh
Robert Emmets v Gaoth Dobhair
St Nauls v Fanad Gaels
Aodh Ruadh BAS v Carndonagh - 10.00am

Division 3 Green
Séan Mac Cumhaill v Naomh Columba
Aodh Ruadh BAS 2 v Red Hughs - 11.30am
Four Masters v Dungloe
Kilcar - Bye

Division 3 Gold
Buncrana 2 v Malin - 12 noon
Urris v Letterkenny Gaels
Termon 2 v Naomh Padraig UC
Grianan Gaels v Glenswilly - TBC
Naomh Padraig UC v Buncrana

Donegal LGFA U16 League
Results
Division 1
Ardara beat Séan Mac Cumhaill
Dungloe beat Buncrana
St Eunans beat Aodh Ruadh BAS
Naomh Padraig UC beat Four Masters

Division 2
Termon beat Na Dúnaibh
Gaoth Dobhair beat Glenswilly
Naomh Conaill beat Bundoran
St Nauls conceded to Fanad Gaels

Division 3
Naomh Columba beat Malin
Kilcar beat St Marys Convoy
Moville beat Killybegs
Carndonagh beat St Michaels

Division 4
Red Hughs beat Milford
Urris beat Naomh Colmcille
Glenfin beat Letterkenny Gaels
Robert Emmets conceded to Burt
Naomh Ultan - Bye


Donegal LGFA Fixtures 2022 - All Managers are asked to text in the results to their league co-ordinator after the game.

