Watch: McEniff says Bundoran prepared 'like a county final' for league opener

Cian McEniff and his Bundoran side got off to a winning start in the All-County Football League
Cian McEniff helped Bundoran to a 1-10 to 0-9 victory at Termon in their opening fixture of the All-County Football League Division 1.
McEniff said that new manager Peter MacIntyre and coach Barney Curran had the team very well equipped for the season ahead and it showed at the Burn Road.
"You couldn't have asked for any better," McEniff said. "Overall we're really happy with it. I know Peter very well, he's my uncle through marriage and I don't know anyone else like him for getting men motivated. You'd swear it was a county final there - but it worked". Watch his interview below.
