03 Apr 2022

Naomh Muire bag the points against Na Rossa

Danny O'Donnell's team had seven points to spare in Division 3 against their local rivals

Reporter:

Tom Comack

03 Apr 2022 11:48 AM

Naomh Muire claimed the points in the Rosses derby with a seven-point win over Na Rossa at the Banks on Saturday evening.

Naomh Muire, Lower Rosses 0-16
Na Rossa 0-9

Na Rossa got off to the better start with two frees from Gerard Breslin and a point from play from John McDyre. The home side gradually grew into the game and Joey Gillespie got their first point. This was followed by a point from Darren Sweeney and two frees for Harry Harden for a 0-4 to 0-2 lead.

Cillian Bonner replied for Na Rossa to level things. However points from Daniel Devlin, Harden Gillespie to one in response from Breslin saw Naomh Muire go in at half-time, 0-8 to 0-5, in front. Naomh Muire started the second half with points from Fintan Doherty and Harden while John McDyre responded for Na Rossa.

Brian Gillespie, Harden, Daniel Ward extended the Naomh Muire lead and Paddy McCafferty and Devlin piled on the misery. Cillian Bonner scored a couple of late points for Na Rossa.

Naomh Muire scorers: Harry Harden (0-6), Daniel Ward, Joey Gillespie, Daniel Devlin (0-2 each), Fintan Doherty, Brian Gillespie, Paddy McCafferty, Darren Sweeney (0-1, each).
Na Rossa scorers: Cillian Bonner (0-4),Gerard Breslin (0-3), John McDyre, Odhran Molloy (0-1, each).

Naomh Muire: Declan Ward; Conor Cannon, Michael Greene, Tomas O’Donnell; Fintan Doherty (0-1), Ferdia Doherty, Shane Boyle; Brian Gillespie, Tuathail Lunny; Daniel Ward, Paddy McCafferty, Darren Sweeney, Joey Gillespie Daniel Devlin, Harry Harden.
Subs: Ultan Boyle for S Boyle, Adam O’Brien for C Cannon, Jamie McCready for D Sweeney, Danny Ward for J Gillespie.
Na Rossa: Na Rossa: Martin Molloy, Jamie McCready, Brian O Donnell, Daniel M Melly, Ryan Hennessey, John McDyre, Adam McHugh, Eugene Molloy, Christian Bonner, Mark Bonner, Odhran Molloy (0-1),
Gerard Breslin (0-3), Cillian Bonner (0-4), John Paul McCready, Ryan McGonagle. Subs: John Paul Breslin for Odhran Molloy; Denis O’Donnell for C Bonner; Caolan Devenney for Ryan McGonagle.
Referee: Greg McGrory (Four Masters)

