Search

04 Apr 2022

Dungloe signal their intent for 2022 with victory at St Naul's

Last year's beaten ICF finalists Dungloe put in a fantastic showing on opening day against a weakened St Naul's

Dungloe signal their intent for 2022 with victory at St Naul's

Ryan Brennan of Dungloe collides with St Naul's Cathal Lowther in Mountcharles. Photo Mary Bonner

Reporter:

Tom Comack

04 Apr 2022 12:41 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Luke Neely and Oisin Bonner got the new league season  off to a good start for Dungloe with a big win over St Naul’s in Mountcharles on Sunday. 

St Naul's 0-7
Dungloe 2-15 

The first half in this fixture was even enough but Dungloe led 0-6 to 0-3 at the break. But there had been warning signs and already without Brendan McCole and Peadar Mogan, St Nauls also lost their talisman and man scorer Stephen Griffin to injury early in the game. Dungloe were without their county man Mark Curran.

All in one place: All the reports from the weekend's GAA club action

But the floodgates opened in the second half and Dungloe outscored their hosts 2-9 to 0-4. Oisin Bonner and Luke Neely, from the penalty spot, struck the goals and Daire Gallagher, Dylan Sweeney, Daniel Ward. Aaron Ward and Christy Greene posted the points for the men from the Rosses.

St Naul's scorers: Thomas White (0-2); Ian Campbell (0-2), Lee McCabe (0-2),Stephen Griffin (0-1).  

Dungloe scorers: Luke  Neely (1-1, 1-0 penalty), Oisin Bonner (1-1), Daire Gallagher (0-4, 3f), Dylan Sweeney (0-3), Daniel Ward (0-2), Danny Rodgers (0-1,1f), Aaron Ward (0-1), Christy Greene (0-1), Ryan Brennan (0-1).  

St Naul’s: Cathal Charlton; John Rose, Barry Griffin, Ryan Coughlan; Thomas White, Danny McDyre, Kyle Campbell; Michael Coughlan, Stephen Griffin; Lee McBrearty, Ian Campbell, Cathal Lowther; Lee McCabe, Daniel Brennan, Shane Conneely. Subs: Barry Burke, Shane Meehan, Declan Duggan, 

Dungloe: Danny Rodgers; Jason McBride, Aaron Ward, Gerard Walsh, James McCole, Conor O’Donnell, Christy Greene;  Matthew Ward, Darren Curran; Dylan Sweeney, Barry Curran, Ryan Brennan; Daire Gallagher, Daniel Ward, Luke Neely. Subs: Conor Diver for D Ward, Oisin Bonner (1-1 f) for B Curran, Christopher Boyle for L Neely. 

Referee: Marc Browne (Four Masters)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media