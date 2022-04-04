Dungloe signal their intent for 2022 with victory at St Naul's

Ryan Brennan of Dungloe collides with St Naul's Cathal Lowther in Mountcharles. Photo Mary Bonner
Luke Neely and Oisin Bonner got the new league season off to a good start for Dungloe with a big win over St Naul’s in Mountcharles on Sunday.
St Naul's 0-7
Dungloe 2-15
The first half in this fixture was even enough but Dungloe led 0-6 to 0-3 at the break. But there had been warning signs and already without Brendan McCole and Peadar Mogan, St Nauls also lost their talisman and man scorer Stephen Griffin to injury early in the game. Dungloe were without their county man Mark Curran.
But the floodgates opened in the second half and Dungloe outscored their hosts 2-9 to 0-4. Oisin Bonner and Luke Neely, from the penalty spot, struck the goals and Daire Gallagher, Dylan Sweeney, Daniel Ward. Aaron Ward and Christy Greene posted the points for the men from the Rosses.
St Naul's scorers: Thomas White (0-2); Ian Campbell (0-2), Lee McCabe (0-2),Stephen Griffin (0-1).
Dungloe scorers: Luke Neely (1-1, 1-0 penalty), Oisin Bonner (1-1), Daire Gallagher (0-4, 3f), Dylan Sweeney (0-3), Daniel Ward (0-2), Danny Rodgers (0-1,1f), Aaron Ward (0-1), Christy Greene (0-1), Ryan Brennan (0-1).
St Naul’s: Cathal Charlton; John Rose, Barry Griffin, Ryan Coughlan; Thomas White, Danny McDyre, Kyle Campbell; Michael Coughlan, Stephen Griffin; Lee McBrearty, Ian Campbell, Cathal Lowther; Lee McCabe, Daniel Brennan, Shane Conneely. Subs: Barry Burke, Shane Meehan, Declan Duggan,
Dungloe: Danny Rodgers; Jason McBride, Aaron Ward, Gerard Walsh, James McCole, Conor O’Donnell, Christy Greene; Matthew Ward, Darren Curran; Dylan Sweeney, Barry Curran, Ryan Brennan; Daire Gallagher, Daniel Ward, Luke Neely. Subs: Conor Diver for D Ward, Oisin Bonner (1-1 f) for B Curran, Christopher Boyle for L Neely.
Referee: Marc Browne (Four Masters)
