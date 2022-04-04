Naomh Ultan make presentation to Four Masters to remember Donna Boyle Dunnion

Four Masters' Chairperson Pauric Harvey and Naomh Ultan's Dermot Gallier
Namh Ultan senior footballer Dermot Gallier recently presented Four Masters chairperson Pauric Harvey with a number 3 Donegal jersey in honour of Na Ceithre Maistri and county player, the late Donna Boyle Dunnion.
The two south Donegal clubs played a challenge match ahead of the 2022 season getting underway and the jersey was signed those who played. Dermot was also a colleague of Donna's in Frosses NS.
