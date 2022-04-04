Armagh star Rian O'Neill hit with proposed ban for Donegal Ulster SFC clash

Rian O'Neill of Armagh in action against Michael Langan of Donegal during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match
Armagh talisman Rian O'Neill has been hit with a proposed one-match ban for his part in the fracas in their final Allianz League match against Donegal.
Last week, five players were handed proposed bans for their part in the fracas at full-time. The Armagh players cited are joint-captain Aidan Nugent, Ciaran Mackin and Stefan Campbell, while Donegal's Odhran McFadden Ferry and Gaoth Dobhair clubmate Neil McGee were also given bans that will see them miss the Ulster SFC quarter-final between the two sides on April 24.
Donegal opted not to appeal those suspensions but Armagh did appeal their initial trio. O'Neill's proposed ban, reported on RTE.ie, might lead to a further appeal, with the Crossmaglen Rangers forward perhaps their standout player in Division 1 this season.
With Armagh's survival already guaranteed, he began the Division 1 clash with Donegal on the bench, but with his side six points down was introduced by manager Kieran McGeeney and kicked three points, including a stoppage time 45 which levelled up the match.
However, a Patrick McBrearty score afterwards gave Declan Bonner's team a narrow 1-14 to 1-13 victory.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.