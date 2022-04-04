Search

04 Apr 2022

Armagh star Rian O'Neill hit with proposed ban for Donegal Ulster SFC clash

The second half substitute in Letterkenny helped turn the game last Sunday week but he is now in danger of missing the Ulster SFC quarter-final

Rian O'Neill of Armagh in action against Michael Langan of Donegal during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match

Reporter:

Alan Foley

04 Apr 2022 6:52 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Armagh talisman Rian O'Neill has been hit with a proposed one-match ban for his part in the fracas in their final Allianz League match against Donegal.

Last week, five players were handed proposed bans for their part in the fracas at full-time. The Armagh players cited are joint-captain Aidan Nugent, Ciaran Mackin and Stefan Campbell, while Donegal's Odhran McFadden Ferry and Gaoth Dobhair clubmate Neil McGee were also given bans that will see them miss the Ulster SFC quarter-final between the two sides on April 24.

Donegal opted not to appeal those suspensions but Armagh did appeal their initial trio. O'Neill's proposed ban, reported on RTE.ie, might lead to a further appeal, with the Crossmaglen Rangers forward perhaps their standout player in Division 1 this season.

With Armagh's survival already guaranteed, he began the Division 1 clash with Donegal on the bench, but with his side six points down was introduced by manager Kieran McGeeney and kicked three points, including a stoppage time 45 which levelled up the match.

However, a Patrick McBrearty score afterwards gave Declan Bonner's team a narrow 1-14 to 1-13 victory.

Local News

