Milford manager predicts 'horribly tight' Division 2 battle

Pauric Curley was somewhat frustrated with his first Division 2 game as Milford manager.

Milford went down 0-14 to 0-11 against Sean MacCumhaills at Moyle View Park on Saturday evening.

Milford were unable to claw back the deficit as MacCumhaills set the tone from the off.

Curley succeeded Shaun Paul Barrett in the Milford hotseat and his side have been handed a tricky set of fixtures to begin with. This week, they have an away tie at Dungloe before welcoming Naomh Columba to Milford on Easter weekend.

“This Division, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing,” Curley told Donegal Live.

“It’s a horribly tight division and it has a lot of teams who are well matched. In a lot of matches, one kick of the ball will be the difference.”

MacCumhaills made the early hay on Saturday, with Joel Bradley-Walsh leading the charge.

Milford stayed in touch but, with Bradley-Walsh on fire, MacCumhaills were able to do enough.

Curley said: “I don’t think we started well enough. In the first half, we just weren’t up to the pace of the game.

“They were getting kick-outs away left, right and centre and were able to build attacks. The first half was where the damage was done.”

Kane Barrett scored nine points as Milford didn’t allow MacCumhaills to get out of sight and the script might have been torn up had Darragh Black managed to hit the net with a goal chance late in the first half.

Curley said: “We should have taken that. Maybe it would have been a different game.

“We just couldn’t claw back. They managed the game in the second half with a bit of cute goalkeeping. They worked it well. We’ve been trying to do that, but they’re just that wee bit ahead of us.

“I’m happy enough with the second half. We brought a lot more to the game.

“When I have a few extra players back, we’ll do more. It’s encouraging what we have here, but it’s disappointing to lose.”