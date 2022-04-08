Mac's View: Great opening weekend of club football in Donegal

It was a very good weekend for Gaelic football with the National League finals in Croke Park and the opening games in the All County Football League here in Donegal.



It was great to get the club leagues going with no cancellations. The weather was also very good on Saturday although it did turn on Sunday, especially in the west and south-west of the county. I heard that conditions in Kilcar were particularly bad for their game. Hopefully, the weather will continue to be good as it is great to be playing football on dry pitches.



We in Bundoran were in Termon on Saturday and it was good to come away with a win against a very young Termon side. We also had a young team on the field, and it seems to be a feature of the opening weekend. Bundoran were very understrength with a lot of players gone since last year.



There is a very good facility now in Termon with a nice training pitch and plans are there for new dressing rooms.

The big upset of the weekend has to be Aodh Ruadh going to Kilcar and winning. I always had a wee fancy for them going forward. They were good against Glenties last year in the championship and they are a team that I feel will be good enough to survive in Division 1.



There was a good result also for St Michael's, travelling to Magheragallon and getting the win against a strong Gaoth Dobhair side. They have a Langan involved who I believe is related to Michael and Colin McFadden is also a good player. They have St Eunan's at home this weekend in the big game, which will be a good test for them, especially as St Eunan's have a very good record against them.



Glenties had a big win at home against Ardara and they have a huge panel of players and are able to play without their county men. At this stage they would be favourites to retain their league tit.e

U-20s

Congratulations to the Donegal U-20s, who got their Ulster championship campaign off to a good start on Friday night against Armagh. They face Tyrone this Friday night in the semi-final in Celtic Park, Derry and that will be a much tougher test. They might have beaten the Tyrone side in the Leo Murphy but you can rest assured this will be a different Tyrone team.



The minors also had a good result against Sligo after being down at half-time. Unfortunately, the win was not enough to get them to the final. Derry had a better score difference and it was hard to pull back.



But with the Ulster championship only a couple of weeks away against either Fermanagh or Down, the Donegal minors are going in the right direction.





I was talking to Declan Bonner in the Great Northern last week and I suggested to him that players in the senior panel that haven't had much football could be given the opportunity to play for their club.I see Neil McGee was playing for Gaoth Dobhair last weekend. And there were some great scoring exploits with Bradley Walsh hitting 0-8 and Kane Barrett 0-9 in a league game between Milford and MacCumhaill's. I always fancied Kane Barrett as a player and Bradley Walsh is very strong physically and has good GAA genes.Looking forward to the Ulster senior championship clash with Armagh it will be interesting to see how the Armagh appeals go. They may have been foolish to appeal as they have now been hit with another proposed ban on their key player Rian O'Neill. Whatever happens, we have enough to worrying about to get the best Donegal team on the field.

NFL FINALS

In the Croke Park league finals at the weekend Mayo were very, very disappointing. I know they were short but the performance was well below par for them. In saying that, it was a comprehensive display by Kerry. Paddy Tally is definitely doing his work down there.



The other finals were all very entertaining with Cavan lucky to survive a late scare with Tipperary hitting the underside of the crossbar and staying out.

Mickey Harte's Louth did very well getting a second promotion and they have a star in their midst in Sam Mulroy, who has had two very good years. There are a lot of good club teams in the Wee County.



The Galway-Roscommon Division 2 final was great to watch and was won by a spectacular goal late on. Overall, it was a good weekend for football, while the hurling league final showed that Waterford will give Limerick a run for their money this year.



This weekend, our good wishes go with Maxi Curran and the Donegal Ladies, who take on Meath in the Ladies League final on Sunday in Croke Park.



Finally, this week, our thoughts are with the Murphy family of Curry and Sligo on the sad death of Red Og Murphy. He was a player with such a great future ahead of him. May he rest in peace.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Peter Campbell