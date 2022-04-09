Search

10 Apr 2022

Donegal see off Cavan in Ulster U-16 championship cracker

The side managed by Liam Skelly came through an exciting clash in Lifford

The Donegal U-16 panel before their Ulster championship clash with Cavan

10 Apr 2022 12:22 AM

Donegal defeated Cavan in a titanic Ulster Ladies U16 Championship Round 4 Tier fixture in Lifford.
Donegal 4-18
Cavan 6-9

Liam Skelly’s side ran out three-point winners in their third outing in the competition, following on from a win over Antrim and loss to Monaghan, with Tyrone to come on Saturday, April 23.

Donegal certainly had their shooting boots on in the opening quarter, following which they were 0-11 to 2-3 in front. In fact, Donegal had scored 0-8 in the first eight minutes, with Cora Doherty having opened the scoring. A goal from captain Bronagh Butler followed in the second quarter, although the visitors had moved into a lead of 4-7 to 1-13.

However, Donegal dug in after the break and three second half goals saw them home, with Aisling O’Neill scoring two of those and Ava Walsh adding a goal to her six points.

Donegal scorers: Ava Walsh 1-6; Aisling O’Neill 2-1;Bronagh Butler 1-4; Katie Dowds and Eva Gallagher 0-3 each; Cora Doherty 0-1

Donegal: Claire Diver (Dungloe); Erin Leech (Moville), Ellie Ward (Dungloe), Niamh Boner (Termon); Tara Rose Mahon (Buncrana), Ava Caulfield (Dungloe), Katie Dowds (MacCumhaill’s); Ulitah Boyle (Dungloe), Cara O’Loughlin (Aodh Ruadh); Cora Doherty (Naomh Conaill), Bronagh Butler (Carndonagh), Aisling O’Neill (Malin); Eva Gallagher (Kilcar), Mary Anne Ward (Gaoth Dobhair), Ava Walsh (Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin). Subs used: Rhíana Mc Colgan (Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin), Sile Ní Fhearraigh (Gaoth Dobhair). Other subs: Clodagh Ellis (Naomh Columba), Ríonach Doherty (Ardara), Caoimhe Earley (Ardara), Rebecca Campbell (MacCumhaill’s), Aoibhín Mc Ivor (Moville), Sarah McGinley (Glenswilly), Maria Ní Ghallachóir (Gaoth Dobhair), Sara Thomas (Four Masters), Jessica Gallagher (Ardara), Sheila Mc Elchar (Red Hugh’s), Maeve Brady (Termon), Emily Boyce (MacCumhaill’s), Rhianna McCready (Dungloe), Nicole McDaid (Buncrana), Lauren McCann (Burt), Eve Boyle Carr (Naomh Conaill), Orla Molloy (Naomh Conaill), Aoibhinn McGinley (St Michael’s), Erin Mc Conalogue (Carndonagh).

