Letterkenny Gaels record away success at Red Hugh's

Letterkenny Gaels had a good win on the road at Red Hugh's
Letterkenny Gaels clocked up their first win with a five point away win over Red Hughs at the Crossroads, in Killygordon on Sunday afternoon.
Red Hughs 0-9
Letterkenny Gaels 1-11
Ben Gallagher scored the goal and Cormac Cannon hit four points in a hard fought win over the locals in a keenly contested Division Two clash. Jack Gillespie with four points and Calvan Bradley with three did the bulk of the scoring who were playing their first game of the season.
It was also their first game under new manager Francie Martin and it was on a day of many firsts it was also a first win in Division Two football for Letterkenny Gaels.
Red Hughs scorers: Jack Gillespie 0-4,Calvin Bradley 0-3, Damien Browne 0-1, Pauric McMenamin 0-1.
Letterkenny Gaels scorers: Cormac Cannon 0-4,Ben Gallagher 1-0, Diarmaid O’Cathail 0-2, Ronan Frain 0-2, Brian Diver 0-1,Darren Hunter 0-1, Paddy Doherty 0-1,
Red Hughs: Luke Kelly; Aaron McGlinchey, Shane McGlinchey, Jason Callaghan; James Doherty, Gerard Melaugh, Tiernan Kelly; Damien Browne,Jack Gillespie; Pauric McMenamin; Colm Melaugh; Shane Gallagher; Odhran Doherty, Tim Callaghan, Calvin Bradley. Subs; Adam Sweeney, Ryan Kelly.
Letterkenny Gaels: Shane Graham; Niall Diver, Conor Browne, Shaun Crossan; Brian Diver, Darren Hunter, Diarmaid O’Cathail; Paddy Doherty, Ronan Frain; Cormac Cannon, Stephen O’Brien, Sean McDonagh; Shaun McGilloway, Ben Gallagher, Kevin Lagan. Subs: Liam McAlary for S McGilloway, Matthew Winters for K langan, Fintan Lynch for R Frain.
