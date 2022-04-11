Search

11 Apr 2022

Bonner goal the difference between Na Rossa and Carndonagh

There was only a kick of the ball in it, but Cillian Bonner's goal ensured a decent home win for Na Rossa with Carndonagh the visitors

Bonner goal the difference between Na Rossa and Carndonagh

Na Rossa's Jamie McCready under pressure from four Carndonagh players in Dooey on Sunday. Photos Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

11 Apr 2022 2:31 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

A goal early in the second half from Cillian Bonner put Na Rossa on their way to a home win against Carndonagh at Madavagh on Sunday.

Na Rossa 1-7
Carndonagh 0-7

There was a strong wind at the venue and Carndonagh took advantage of it in the first half leading 0-5 to 0-2 at the break. Indeed, there was 25 minutes on the clock before Na Rossa's first score from Oisin Caulfield. Cillian Bonner added the second point.



Then with the wind at their backs, Bonner's goal had his side level and they were never headed after that. Bonner put them in front before points from Odhrán Molloy (2) and J P McCready (2) sealed the win.

Na Rossa scorers: Cillian Bonner 1-2; Odhrán Molloy and JP McCready 0-2 each; Oisin Caulfield 0-1.
Carndonagh scorers: Christy McDaid and Feargal Doherty 0-2, Cian Doherty Conor Fagan and Will Quinn 0-1
Na Rossa: Martin Molloy; Brian O'Donnell, Daniel M Melly, Jamie McCready; Ryan Hennessey, Johnny Bonner, Adam McHugh; Eugene Molloy, Christian Bonner; Mark Bonner, Oisin Caulfield, Odhrán Molloy; Cillian Bonner, Gerard Breslin, John McDyre. Sub: John Paul McCready
Carndonagh: Kyle Harkin; Ryan Davenport, Cormac Monagle, Danny Monagle; Daire Donaghy, James Monagle, Rory Lynch; Feargal Doherty, Will Quinn; Cian Doherty, Christy McDaid, Eoghan Kelly; Cian McLaughlin, Conor Fagan, Cian Burke.
Referee: Shaun Campbell (St Naul's)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media