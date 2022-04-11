Bonner goal the difference between Na Rossa and Carndonagh

Na Rossa's Jamie McCready under pressure from four Carndonagh players in Dooey on Sunday. Photos Thomas Gallagher
A goal early in the second half from Cillian Bonner put Na Rossa on their way to a home win against Carndonagh at Madavagh on Sunday.
Na Rossa 1-7
Carndonagh 0-7
There was a strong wind at the venue and Carndonagh took advantage of it in the first half leading 0-5 to 0-2 at the break. Indeed, there was 25 minutes on the clock before Na Rossa's first score from Oisin Caulfield. Cillian Bonner added the second point.
Then with the wind at their backs, Bonner's goal had his side level and they were never headed after that. Bonner put them in front before points from Odhrán Molloy (2) and J P McCready (2) sealed the win.
Na Rossa scorers: Cillian Bonner 1-2; Odhrán Molloy and JP McCready 0-2 each; Oisin Caulfield 0-1.
Carndonagh scorers: Christy McDaid and Feargal Doherty 0-2, Cian Doherty Conor Fagan and Will Quinn 0-1
Na Rossa: Martin Molloy; Brian O'Donnell, Daniel M Melly, Jamie McCready; Ryan Hennessey, Johnny Bonner, Adam McHugh; Eugene Molloy, Christian Bonner; Mark Bonner, Oisin Caulfield, Odhrán Molloy; Cillian Bonner, Gerard Breslin, John McDyre. Sub: John Paul McCready
Carndonagh: Kyle Harkin; Ryan Davenport, Cormac Monagle, Danny Monagle; Daire Donaghy, James Monagle, Rory Lynch; Feargal Doherty, Will Quinn; Cian Doherty, Christy McDaid, Eoghan Kelly; Cian McLaughlin, Conor Fagan, Cian Burke.
Referee: Shaun Campbell (St Naul's)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.