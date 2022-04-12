Gareth Martin hopes good start will set a tone for Glenfin

With maximum points out of their opening two outings in Division 1, Glenfin can be content with how they’ve taken to life back in the top flight.

Wins over Cloughaneely and Glenswilly have given the An Gaeltacht Lár men, promoted from Division 2 last year, the perfect start.

Gareth Martin and David Carroll assumed charge at Pairc Taobhoige following the departure of Mark McGinty senior from the role.

“Mark McGinty has done a lot of work with the boys,” Martin told Donegal Live.

“He has to get a lot of credit and the underage structures too. We have some players coming on. We still have the leaders like ‘Junior’ (Mark McGinty junior), Frank McGlynn and John Harkin, still driving on. We’ve a good mix and we want to make the best of it.

“We’ve spoke to the boys about getting a good start to this Division 1. A good start can set the tone for a season so we have targeted the first five matches.

“We’ll keep the feet on the ground. We’ve no big egos in the dressing room and we’ll keep plugging away.”

After an opening day win at Cloughaneely, goals by Gary Herron and Karl McGlynn earned Glenfin a 2-14 to 0-18 win over derby rivals Glenswilly on Saturday evening.

At one stage, Glenfin were seven in front, but Glenswilly eroded away at the deficit and they led briefly nine minutes into the second half.

With Luke McGlynn entering from the bench to kick some key scores, Glenfin got the job done.

Martin said: “We let Glenswilly back into it. ‘Copper’ was kicking away at frees and Glenswilly are dogged. The dig in and they won’t go away easily. They stuck with it in the second half.

“We were probably cruising for a while, but they let them creep back. We had a great start and we targeted that to get on top of Glenswilly.

“Twenty minutes into the game, we let them back into it and they got their heads up again. We expected Glenswilly to keep going. It’s a local derby and they were never going to lay down.

“We had a couple of young fellas who came in and seen it out for us. We got a few scores late on that were crucial for us."

Another derby awaits this weekend with a visit to Naomh Conaill next on the agenda.

Martin said: “The way the game is now, it’s about the panel of 20, 21 players. We’re lucky that we have good young players coming through and we’ll use them as much as we can.”