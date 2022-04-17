Search

Goals the difference for Gaoth Dobhair against Killybegs

Trevor Alcorn got his second win in charge of Gaoth Dobhair against a game Killybegs team

Eamon McGee was a goalscorer as his Gaoth Dobhair side overcame Killybegs

Tom Comack

17 Apr 2022 9:38 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

Gaoth Dobhair chalked up their second win on the trot with a hard fought win over Killybegs in Magheragallon on Saturday evening.

Gaoth Dobhair 4-10
Killybegs 1-14

The locals, who were beaten on the first day out against St Michael’s but won at Ardara on weekend two, laid the foundation for the win in the first half and they led by three points at half-time 3-4 to 1-7 with Sean Doherty, Eamon McGee and Gavin McBride scoring the goals.

Owen Gallagher scored the Killybegs goal on the stroke of half-time while Shaun Gorrell, Christopher Mulligan Jack McSharry Ryan Cunningham and Conor Cunningham posted the first half points for Killybegs.

The second half was closely contested with McBride’s second goal the critical score early in the half. Gorrell, McSharry Ryan Cunningham and Conor Cunningham hit the second half points for Killybegs.

Gaoth Dobhair scorers: Gavin McBride 2-4,2f; Sean Doherty and Eamon McGee 1-1 each; Niall Friel, Ethan Harkin, Odhran MacNiallais and Eamon Column 0-1.
Killybegs scorers: Jack McSharry 0-5,3f, Conor Cunningham 0-3, Owen Gallagher 1-0. Shaun Gorrell 0-2, Ryan Cunningham 0-2, Christopher Mulligan 0-1,Evan Broderick 0-1

Gaoth Dobhair: Daithi Roberts; Seamus O’Baoill, Darragh Ferry, Neil McGee, Aodhan Breathnach; Niall Ferry, Sean Doherty, Eoin De Burca; Peter McGee, Ethan Harkin; Cian Mulligan, Odhran MacNiallais, Fionan Coyle; Eamon McGee, Eamon Collum, Gavin McBride. Subs; Stephen McFadden for C Mulligan, Donal McBride for F Coyle.
Killybegs: Corey Byrne; Cillian Gildea, Niall Carberry, Owen McGing; Owen Gallagher, Jon Ban Gallagher, Ryan Carr; Christopher Mulligan, Evan Broderick; Shaun Gorrell, Christopher Mulligan, Ryan Cunningham Odhran McGuinness;Jack McSharry, Conor Cunningham, Charlie Breslin. Subs: Christopher Fallon Cunningham for O McGuinness, Paul Cunningham for R Cunningham; Michael Callaghan for C Breslin, Liam Doherty for C F Cunningham.

