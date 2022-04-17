Goals the difference for Gaoth Dobhair against Killybegs

Eamon McGee was a goalscorer as his Gaoth Dobhair side overcame Killybegs
Gaoth Dobhair chalked up their second win on the trot with a hard fought win over Killybegs in Magheragallon on Saturday evening.
Gaoth Dobhair 4-10
Killybegs 1-14
The locals, who were beaten on the first day out against St Michael’s but won at Ardara on weekend two, laid the foundation for the win in the first half and they led by three points at half-time 3-4 to 1-7 with Sean Doherty, Eamon McGee and Gavin McBride scoring the goals.
Owen Gallagher scored the Killybegs goal on the stroke of half-time while Shaun Gorrell, Christopher Mulligan Jack McSharry Ryan Cunningham and Conor Cunningham posted the first half points for Killybegs.
The second half was closely contested with McBride’s second goal the critical score early in the half. Gorrell, McSharry Ryan Cunningham and Conor Cunningham hit the second half points for Killybegs.
Gaoth Dobhair scorers: Gavin McBride 2-4,2f; Sean Doherty and Eamon McGee 1-1 each; Niall Friel, Ethan Harkin, Odhran MacNiallais and Eamon Column 0-1.
Killybegs scorers: Jack McSharry 0-5,3f, Conor Cunningham 0-3, Owen Gallagher 1-0. Shaun Gorrell 0-2, Ryan Cunningham 0-2, Christopher Mulligan 0-1,Evan Broderick 0-1
Gaoth Dobhair: Daithi Roberts; Seamus O’Baoill, Darragh Ferry, Neil McGee, Aodhan Breathnach; Niall Ferry, Sean Doherty, Eoin De Burca; Peter McGee, Ethan Harkin; Cian Mulligan, Odhran MacNiallais, Fionan Coyle; Eamon McGee, Eamon Collum, Gavin McBride. Subs; Stephen McFadden for C Mulligan, Donal McBride for F Coyle.
Killybegs: Corey Byrne; Cillian Gildea, Niall Carberry, Owen McGing; Owen Gallagher, Jon Ban Gallagher, Ryan Carr; Christopher Mulligan, Evan Broderick; Shaun Gorrell, Christopher Mulligan, Ryan Cunningham Odhran McGuinness;Jack McSharry, Conor Cunningham, Charlie Breslin. Subs: Christopher Fallon Cunningham for O McGuinness, Paul Cunningham for R Cunningham; Michael Callaghan for C Breslin, Liam Doherty for C F Cunningham.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.