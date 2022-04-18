Search

18 Apr 2022

Naomh Bríd win after long trek to Carndonagh

Naomh Brid followed up on their victory against Naomh Mhuire with a four-point victory at Foden

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

18 Apr 2022 2:43 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Naomh Brid went home happy after a long trip to Carndonagh on Sunday, with Eoin Rush kicking five points.

Carndonagh 1-5
Naomh Brid 0-12

The visitors had the breeze at their backs in the opening half and made full use of it, going into the dressing rooms 0-8 to 0-2 in front. They kept in front throughout the second half but Carndonagh did rally late on with a goal from Will Quinn, but it came too late to make any difference.

Carndonagh scorers: Will Quinn 1-0; Cian Doherty (B) 0-2; Darren Donaghy, Eoghan Kelly and Olan McLaughlin 0-1 each.
Naomh Brid scorers: Eoin Rush 0-5; Darragh Brogan 0-3; Callum Gallagher 0-2; Ryan Brogan, Liam Gallagher 0-1.

Carndonagh: Kyle Harkin; Ryan Davenport, Danny Monagle, Nathan McLarkey Henderson; Eoghan Kelly, Cormac Monagle, Darren Donaghy; James Monagle, Will Quinn; Cian Doherty, Conor Fagan, Cian Burke; Darragh McCormack, Christy McDaid, Christopher McCormick.

Naomh Brid: Padraig McDaid; Craig Harron, Clint Walsh, Shane Timoney; Eoin Quinn, Eoin McGarrigle, Ryan Brogan; Callum Gallagher, Tommy Gallagher; Darren Russell, Eoin Rush, Darragh Brogan; Declan McCafferty, Geroid Gallagher, Liam Duffy. Subs: Liam Gallagher for Russell; Billy Harron for D McCafferty.

