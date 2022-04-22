Bonner backs GPA stance on players who ‘give everything for that Donegal jersey’

As brief statements go, it was brief. However, the spring stand-off between the GAA and the GPA (Gaelic Players’ Association) appears to be loosening this week.



The dispute centered on the GAA’s insistence that they would subvent mileage, of 65 cent a mile for up to four gatherings - training sessions or games - as week, leaving all else about that to the discretion of the given county board.



On the other hand, the GPA said these gatherings can be sometimes more or sometimes less than the four a week stated, so players should not be short changed if needed for more than four in a given week.



Talks were held last weekend, with the statement reading: “The meeting was productive and a framework was put in place to try and reach a resolution. Both parties will re-engage under the terms of that framework over the course of the coming weeks.”



When the standoff first emerged, players and some managers were unavailable for post-match interviews and although it was stated before Donegal’s Ulster SFC press briefing at the Training Centre in Convoy that the boycott was only of the broadcast media, it was manager Declan Bonner who took to the top table on his own.



“It has not taken up any of our time talking about what has gone on, it has not even come into any of the conversations but, yeah, these players put in a huge amount of time,” Bonner said.



“It is almost a professional level now, every day is a day that you are doing something and you just don’t want to see any player out of pocket. We have lads who are coming from college; they don’t travel up for gym naturally enough but they are still moving about.



“You don’t want to see any player out of pocket for going out and representing because it is a huge demand. Listen, it is a great honour to represent your county; there is no doubt about that and these players understand and respect that. At the same time, players across the 32 counties need to be looked after and that is all they are looking for, you know. No, it has never been an issue [in my time in charge of Donegal], being quite honest.”



Bonner said that taking charge of an inter-county team is demanding in these times and credited those who work in his backroom team or play for the county.



“From a management point of view and a player's point of view, it has gone to a level and it's hard to know where it's going to stop,” he said. “That's the difficulty. In terms of the backroom team and what we are demanding of those guys, it's full on, It's not just coming in on a Tuesday, Thursday, and a Friday. The work that goes on during the days that they are off is actually more than what's going on [when they are with the camp].”



“We are lucky that the guys we have looked to bring, the majority of them are in. Those guys give everything for that Donegal jersey and the preparation that is required to be a Donegal intercounty player. That's why possibly the GPA and the players have been so strong on making sure players are looked after. It's not a case that they are making money or getting well-paid for it - it's just about not being out of pocket.”