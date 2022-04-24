Milford prove too strong for Red Hughs

Darren Curran on the ball for Dungloe as Ryan McMahon closes in. Photo: Mary Bonner Rodgers
Milford proved too strong for an understrength Red Hughs at Monellan on Saturday evening in Division 2.
Red Hughs 1-6
Milford 1-15
Cathal McGettigan’s five points and a Tony McNamee goal propelled the Moyle View men to victory.
Ryan Kelly netted for Red Hughs, but it was Milford who left with the spoils.
There were concerns, though, for key forward Christopher Barrett, who had to leave the action with what appeared a serious injury.
Red Hughs scorers: Jack Gillespie 0-6, 5f; Ryan Kelly 1-0.
Milford scorers: Cathal McGettigan 0-5, 2f; Tony McNamee 1-1; Darragh Black 0-3; Rory O’Donnell 0-2; Patrick Ferry, Ronan Docherty, Christopher Barrett, Sean Black, 0-1.
Red Hughs: Luke Kelly ;Shane McGlinchey, Jason Callaghan, Gerard Melaugh; Aaron McGlinchey, James Doherty, Adam Sweeney; Jack Gillespie, Darragh McMenamin; Ryan Gallen, Ryan Kelly, Michael McMenamin; Odhran Doherty, Colm Melaugh, Shane Gallagher.
Milford: Shaun Gallagher; Conor McHugh, Conor Coll, Shay Durning; Patrick Ferry, Rónán Docherty, Tony Curran; Ryan McMahon, Rory O'Donnell; Gavin Grier, Christopher Barrett, Cathal McGettigan; Tony McNamee, Marty Doyle, Darragh Black. Sub: Sean Black.
Irish Water says the burst water main may be causing supply disruption in Carndonagh, Ballyliffin and surrounding areas
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.