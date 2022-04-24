MARKSMAN: How the Donegal players fared against Armagh in Ballybofey

SHAUN PATTON
A very good outing for the Donegal custodian. His kick-outs were good and he
made one great stop early in the second half.
7.5
Irish Water's plans for a wastewater treatment plant near Rathmullan have been given the go-ahead by An Bord Pleanála
The Fusion Bistro in Killybegs is closing with the rise in costs since the beginning of the year blamed
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.