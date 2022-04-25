Four Donegal players named in gaa.ie Team of the Week

Michael Murphy and Michael Langan have been named on the Team of the Week. Photo: Sportsfile
Four Donegal players have been named in the gaa.ie Football Team of the Week.
Following an impressive 1-16 to 0-12 win over Armagh in an Ulster SFC quarter-final at Sean MacCumhaill Park, four of Declan Bonner’s players are included.
Goalkeeper Shaun Patton, full-back Brendan McCole and forwards Michael Langan and Michael Murphy are all selected.
Patton kept a clean sheet and made one superb save to deny Aidan Nugent early in the second half.
McCole curbed the threat of Armagh ace Rian O’Neill, with the Crossmaglen man held scoreless.
Langan weighed in with three points in a fine performance and Murphy yet again delivered a towering display on the big stage. The Glenswilly man scored six points.
Donegal will face Cavan in an Ulster SFC semi-final in two weeks’ time.
