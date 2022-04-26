Search

26 Apr 2022

Michael Murphy named as the GAA.ie Footballer of the Week

The Glenswilly clubman was an inspirational force in Donegal's 1-16 to 0-12 win over Armagh on Sunday in Ballybofey

Donegal's Michael Murphy gets away from Niall Grimley of Armagh

Alan Foley

26 Apr 2022 4:29 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal captain Michael Murphy has been named as the GAA.ie Footballer of the Week.

Murphy was part of the Donegal side who opened their Ulster SFC with a quarter-final win over Armagh on Sunday, on a 1-16 to 0-12 scoreline.

The official GAA website said: The Glenswilly man received 5,256 votes on the GAA’s Official Instagram page which put him ahead of Galway’s Paul Conroy (4,558) and Wicklow’s Kevin Quinn (3,361).

1992 All-Ireland winner Tony Boyle: ‘What more can you say about Murphy?’

Tony Boyle wore the number 14 shirt when Donegal won Sam Maguire for the first time 20 years ago and continues to be impressed by the man who followed in his footsteps in 2012

Michael Murphy
Michael Murphy was the main man for Donegal in their fine win over Armagh. He scored six points, two of them from play, and was at the heart of many more attacking thrusts over the course of the match.

Paul Conroy (Galway)
Paul Conroy’s outstanding season continued apace on Sunday with a man of the match performance for Galway against Mayo. He scored three points, assisted four more, and carried the ball with real intent all day.

Kevin Quinn (Wicklow)
Wicklow’s spectacular win over Laois came courtesy of a real team performance, but Kevin Quinn’s individual display that saw him score a hat-trick of goals was something extra special.

