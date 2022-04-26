Michael Murphy named as the GAA.ie Footballer of the Week

Donegal's Michael Murphy gets away from Niall Grimley of Armagh
Donegal captain Michael Murphy has been named as the GAA.ie Footballer of the Week.
Murphy was part of the Donegal side who opened their Ulster SFC with a quarter-final win over Armagh on Sunday, on a 1-16 to 0-12 scoreline.
The official GAA website said: The Glenswilly man received 5,256 votes on the GAA’s Official Instagram page which put him ahead of Galway’s Paul Conroy (4,558) and Wicklow’s Kevin Quinn (3,361).
Michael Murphy
Michael Murphy was the main man for Donegal in their fine win over Armagh. He scored six points, two of them from play, and was at the heart of many more attacking thrusts over the course of the match.
Paul Conroy (Galway)
Paul Conroy’s outstanding season continued apace on Sunday with a man of the match performance for Galway against Mayo. He scored three points, assisted four more, and carried the ball with real intent all day.
Kevin Quinn (Wicklow)
Wicklow’s spectacular win over Laois came courtesy of a real team performance, but Kevin Quinn’s individual display that saw him score a hat-trick of goals was something extra special.
Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh, Údarás na Gaeltachta Chief Executive, speaking at the recent opening of gteic@Na Rosa
Outgoing chairperson Siún Ní Raghallaigh and TG4 Director General Alan Esslemont. Pic: Seán Ó Mainnín
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.